New Skill Test for Autism Spectrum Disorder People

‘Variation among sensorimotor behaviors of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) individuals are discovered.’

Previous study findings show that ASD can affect the ability to rapidly process sensory feedback and translate changes in information into a precise motor movement using feedback and feed-forward systems.Feedback systems are involved in perceiving and using sensory information, like visual or tactile information, to produce motor movements that can be dynamically adjusted over time.Feed-forward systems are responsible for carrying out actions that are very rapid and happen too quickly for sensory feedback to be processed in the brain.A primary finding from the study is that timing seems to matter when it comes to sensorimotor deficits in ASD. People with ASD may rely more heavily on slower feedback processes than neurotypical peers.The results also suggest thatAdditional observations in the study focused on differences in force between the dominant and non-dominant hand, which suggests reduced specialization between hemispheres of the brain.Reduced hemispheric specialization can impact development of other key cognitive and behavioral abilities associated with ASD, such as language.The research also reflects that scientists need to look across multiple systems to understand sensorimotor issues in people with ASD.Source: Medindia