by Dr Jayashree on  August 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Skill Test for Autism Spectrum Disorder People
Sensorimotor issues can be indicator of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) because they can be observed before social and communication indicators, and they can predict worse functional outcomes.

In an effort to characterize and quantify sensorimotor abilities and their impact on the development of people with ASD, a group of University of Kansas scientists published a study in Molecular Autism that compared the fine motor control and eye movements of more than 200 people from age 5 to 29.

The study included a precision grip force test that prompted individuals to squeeze their thumb and forefinger together while reacting to objects on a monitor, and tests that measured eye movements in response to dots appearing on the screen.


Using motor behavior features of precision grip and eye movement, we will be able to develop a more complete picture of what sensorimotor deficits look like in ASD and how those may vary across individuals.

Previous study findings show that ASD can affect the ability to rapidly process sensory feedback and translate changes in information into a precise motor movement using feedback and feed-forward systems.

Feedback systems are involved in perceiving and using sensory information, like visual or tactile information, to produce motor movements that can be dynamically adjusted over time.

Feed-forward systems are responsible for carrying out actions that are very rapid and happen too quickly for sensory feedback to be processed in the brain.

A primary finding from the study is that timing seems to matter when it comes to sensorimotor deficits in ASD. People with ASD may rely more heavily on slower feedback processes than neurotypical peers.

The results also suggest that measuring precision grip variability at a low force level can help to differentiate children with ASD from typically developing children, with potential for early intervention.

Additional observations in the study focused on differences in force between the dominant and non-dominant hand, which suggests reduced specialization between hemispheres of the brain.

Reduced hemispheric specialization can impact development of other key cognitive and behavioral abilities associated with ASD, such as language.

The research also reflects that scientists need to look across multiple systems to understand sensorimotor issues in people with ASD.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
READ MORE
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis
Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting any de novo mutations in the father's sperms. The presence of these mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.
READ MORE
Rare Genetic Mutations Predict Intellectual Disability in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
Novel computational model identifies the genes linked to autism that helps in predicting the level of intellectual disability in people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

AutismUndescended TesticlesVaricoceleRett SyndromeTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationAcquired Epileptiform AphasiaLoss of TasteTorsion TestisOrchidectomy