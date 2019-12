Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Study Background

Objective of the Study

Salient Features of the Study

Sperms of 8 fathers of children with autism were analyzed

Presence of genetic mosaicism was studied using deep whole-genome sequencing

Genetic mutations in the offspring matched only those present in the father's sperms

15 percent of the father's sperms contained disease-causing mutations

Future Prospects of the Study

Expert Comments

Funding Source

The first author of the paper was Dr. Martin W. Breuss, PhD, who is an Assistant Project Scientist in Gleeson's lab.The present study is based on the findings of recent studies that have shown that disease-causing harmfulmutations occur in at least 10-30 percent of autism cases . The number of these mutations increases with the increasing age of the father at the time of conception. Thesemutations usually occur spontaneously in the parents' sperms or egg before fertilization, as a result of which the mutations spread to every cell in the baby's body as the fertilized egg undergoes division. Importantly, the father's sperms have increasingly been suspected to harbor the majority of thesemutations, with the chance of their recurrence within the same family, estimated to be around 1-3 percent.says Gleeson.It is known that of the approximatelya substantial proportion is caused byDNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) mutations. However, it is not known when and where these mutations occur. Hence, the major objective of the study was to find whether mutations occurring in the father's sperms could result in recurrence of the same mutations in their children.The study findings could lead to the development of a clinical test that will detect anymutations in the father's sperms, which will help to predict the risk of their occurrence in future offspring. This potential genetic test could play an instrumental role in genetic counseling says Breuss.He adds:The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI), the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the European Commission, and the Austrian Science Fund.Source: Medindia