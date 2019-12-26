Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

‘Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting mutations in the sperms of the father. The presence of mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.’

Study Background The present study is based on the findings of recent studies that have shown that disease-causing harmful de novo mutations occur in at least 10-30 percent of de novo mutations usually occur spontaneously in the parents' sperms or egg before fertilization, as a result of which the mutations spread to every cell in the baby's body as the fertilized egg undergoes division. Importantly, the father's sperms have increasingly been suspected to harbor the majority of these de novo mutations, with the chance of their recurrence within the same family, estimated to be around 1-3 percent.



"However, such estimates are not based on actual knowledge of the risk in an individual family, but instead are based on frequencies in the general population," says Gleeson. "When a disease-causing mutation occurs for the first time in a family, the probability that it could happen again in future offspring is not known. Thus, families must make a decision with a great deal of uncertainty."

Objective of the Study It is known that of the approximately 1 in 59 children afflicted by autism, a substantial proportion is caused by de novo DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) mutations. However, it is not known when and where these mutations occur. Hence, the major objective of the study was to find whether mutations occurring in the father's sperms could result in recurrence of the same mutations in their children.

Salient Features of the Study Sperms of 8 fathers of children with autism were analyzed

Presence of genetic mosaicism was studied using deep whole-genome sequencing

Genetic mutations in the offspring matched only those present in the father's sperms

15 percent of the father's sperms contained disease-causing mutations Future Prospects of the Study The study findings could lead to the development of a clinical test that will detect any de novo mutations in the father's sperms, which will help to predict the risk of their occurrence in future offspring. This potential genetic test could play an instrumental role in

Expert Comments "While medical textbooks teach us that every cell in the body has an identical copy of DNA, this is fundamentally not correct. Mutations occur every time a cell divides, so no two cells in the body are genetically identical," says Breuss.



He adds: "Mosaicism can cause cancer or can be silent in the body. If a mutation occurs early in development, then it will be shared by many cells within the body. But if a mutation happens just in sperm, then it can show up in a future child but not cause any disease in the father."

Funding Source The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI), the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the European Commission, and the Austrian Science Fund.



Reference :

Autism Risk in Offspring can be Assessed through Quantification of Male Sperm Mosaicism - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-019-0711-0)



Dr. Gleeson is a Professor of Neuroscience and Pediatrics at the UCSD School of Medicine, La Jolla, California. He also holds joint appointments as Clinical Investigator at Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, San Diego, California and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Chevy Chase, Maryland, USA.