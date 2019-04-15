Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half

Fecal transplants could treat autism symptoms in children

Microbiota Transfer Therapy (MTT), a type of fecal transplant has been found effective in improving gut health and autism symptoms

Larger clinical trials will be required to make this an FDA-approved treatment

Autism - An Overview

Fecal transplants can be used to treat children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Microbiota Transfer Therapy (MTT) is a type of fecal transplant, which is effective in improving gut health and reducing autism symptoms in children by 50 percent, reveals a new study.About one in every 59 children in the U.S is diagnosed with autism presently, in contrast to one in every 150 back in the year 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported. According to them,