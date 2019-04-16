Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure

Canagliflozin, a drug developed to lower glucose levels in diabetics has been found to protect against kidney failure, one of the major complications of diabetes requiring regular dialysis and possibly a kidney transplant

The drug can also significantly reduce the incidence of cardiac complications such as heart attack, stroke and premature death

Diabetes affects nearly 350 million persons globally and up to 40 percent of diabetics go on to develop diabetic kidney disease

About 5 million people are expected to have end-stage kidney failure by 2035

Canagliflozin, a drug developed to lower glucose levels in diabetics has been shown to protect against kidney failure as well as heart complications such as heart attack and stroke, offering new hope to millions of diabetics worldwide, revealed a recent study led by Professor Vlado Perkovic, of The George Institute for Global Health.