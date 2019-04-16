Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure

Highlights
:
- Canagliflozin, a
drug developed to lower glucose levels in diabetics has been found to
protect against kidney failure, one of the major complications of diabetes
requiring regular dialysis and possibly a kidney transplant
- The drug can
also significantly reduce the incidence of cardiac complications
such as heart attack, stroke and premature death
- Diabetes affects
nearly 350 million persons globally and up
to 40 percent of diabetics go
on to develop diabetic kidney disease
- About 5 million
people are expected to have end-stage kidney failure by 2035
Canagliflozin, a drug developed to lower glucose levels in
diabetics has been shown to protect
against kidney failure as well as heart complications such as heart
attack and stroke, offering new hope to millions of diabetics worldwide, revealed a recent study led by Professor Vlado Perkovic, of The George
Institute for Global Health.
The findings of the study appear in the New England Journal of Medicine and
were presented at the
International Society of Nephrology (ISN) World Congress of Nephrology in
Melbourne
Breakthrough
Drug to Reduce Diabetes Complications
Although diabetes is the main cause of
kidney failure
globally, there have been no major advances that could help preserve kidney function and prevent
renal failure in these patients in the last twenty years. The findings
of this landmark trial is a breakthrough since diabetics are at increased risk of kidney failure and associated heart
complications
including heart attack and stroke that severely the quality
of life.
‘A drug like canagliflozin that protects against both kidney and cardiac complications in diabetes patients is a major breakthrough, especially since 5 million people, are expected to have end-stage kidney failure by 2035.’
Read More..
The drug canagliflozin
is already available in the market
and the findings of the study can be
readily implemented. It comes in a convenient once-daily
dosing.
Findings of
the Study
- For the study,
4,401 patients with diabetes and kidney disease were enlisted from
34 countries across the world
- In addition to
best standard care for kidney disease, using either angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or
angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), half the patients were given
canagliflozin
- The control group
received the best standard kidney
disease care plus placebo
- In patients on
canagliflozin, the risk of developing kidney failure or dying from either kidney or
cardiac complications was significantly decreased by 30
percent
- Admission to
hospital for heart failure was significantly reduced by 39
percent in patients who received canagliflozin
- Heart disease and
complications including heart attack, stroke and early death were
found to be decreased by 20
percent.
- Interestingly,
although canagliflozin was very effective in preventing kidney and heart
complications related to diabetes, it was only modestly effective in
reducing blood glucose levels
- No major side
effects due to the drug were reported
The findings of the study suggest that canagliflozin is effective and safe in reducing kidney and heart
associated complications
in patients with diabetes.
Co-author Associate Professor Meg Jardine of The George
Institute, said: "What we have shown is that this drug not only
protects people with diabetes from developing kidney failure, but it also
protects them from heart disease, heart failure and other cardiovascular
complications. Importantly, it helps people who already have reduced kidney
function and are at particularly high risk."
About
Canagliflozin
- Canagliflozin belongs to a class of
drugs termed sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
- It helps decrease
blood sugar by making the kidneys remove the excess glucose through the
urine.
- It
is usually prescribed in addition to dietary measures and physical
exercise and occasionally in combination with other agents to treat type 2 diabetes.
- The
drug is not prescribed for type 1 diabetes
- Canagliflozin has
also been shown to lower incidence of kidney failure, heart attack and
stroke in patients with type 2 diabetes
Scope of
study
- Canagliflozin is
safe and effective in reducing kidney and heart complications in type 2
diabetes
- The findings of
the study suggest that antidiabetic drugs may have other effects than just
lowering blood glucose levels and this aspect needs further research in
future studies
Summary
Canagliflozin, an antidiabetic agent, might
be a potentially safe and effective option to reduce kidney and heart
complications in diabetes offering a new lease of life to millions of diabetics
across the world.
References :
- Diabetic kidney disease: world wide difference of prevalence and risk factors - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5297507/)
- Canagliflozin and Renal Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes and Nephropathy - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1811744?query=featured_home)
Source: Medindia