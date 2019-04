Canagliflozin, a drug developed to lower glucose levels in diabetics has been shown to protect against kidney failure as well as heart complications such as heart attack and stroke, offering new hope to millions of diabetics worldwide, revealed a recent study led by Professor Vlado Perkovic, of The George Institute for Global Health.

Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure

Breakthrough Drug to Reduce Diabetes Complications

‘A drug like canagliflozin that protects against both kidney and cardiac complications in diabetes patients is a major breakthrough, especially since 5 million people, are expected to have end-stage kidney failure by 2035.’

Findings of the Study

For the study, 4,401 patients with diabetes and kidney disease were enlisted from 34 countries across the world

In addition to best standard care for kidney disease, using either angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), half the patients were given canagliflozin

The control group received the best standard kidney disease care plus placebo

In patients on canagliflozin, the risk of developing kidney failure or dying from either kidney or cardiac complications was significantly decreased by 30 percent

Admission to hospital for heart failure was significantly reduced by 39 percent in patients who received canagliflozin

Heart disease and complications including heart attack, stroke and early death were found to be decreased by 20 percent.

Interestingly, although canagliflozin was very effective in preventing kidney and heart complications related to diabetes, it was only modestly effective in reducing blood glucose levels

No major side effects due to the drug were reported

About Canagliflozin

Canagliflozin belongs to a class of drugs termed sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.

It helps decrease blood sugar by making the kidneys remove the excess glucose through the urine.

It is usually prescribed in addition to dietary measures and physical exercise and occasionally in combination with other agents to treat type 2 diabetes.

The drug is not prescribed for type 1 diabetes

Canagliflozin has also been shown to lower incidence of kidney failure, heart attack and stroke in patients with type 2 diabetes

Scope of study

Canagliflozin is safe and effective in reducing kidney and heart complications in type 2 diabetes

The findings of the study suggest that antidiabetic drugs may have other effects than just lowering blood glucose levels and this aspect needs further research in future studies

Summary

