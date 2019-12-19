Overeating  Not Lack of Exercise  Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Word about the Shuar Community

Study Team

‘Eating too much, not exercising less, could be the underlying cause of obesity and other metabolic diseases. The new findings could help reverse the global trend of obesity and diabetes.’

Read More..

Show Full Article



Uniqueness of the Study Conventional human nutrition models have all along assumed that daily energy expenditure arising from exercising and other metabolic functions have an additive effect, leading to increased burning of the total number of

Key Features of the Study 44 forager-horticulturist Shuar children aged between 5 to 12 years were included in the study

Energy expenditure data was collected from the Shuar children and compared to data of children from strong economic countries such as USA and UK

Energy expenditure was measured by isotope-tracking and respirometry techniques - both Gold Standards

This is the first study to use these state-of-the-art techniques in children from a subsistence-based population

The energy expenditure data was coupled to data on growth, nutrition, physical activity, and immunity of the study population Key Findings of the Study Shuar children were 25 percent more physically active than US and UK children

Shuar children had 20 percent higher resting energy expenditure than US and UK children, due to increased immune activity

Total calories burned daily by Shuar children was the same as that of US and UK children, despite wide differences in lifestyle and quality of food consumed Pontzer explains: "These findings advance previous work among adults, showing that energy expenditure is also constrained during childhood." Implications of the Study The study findings imply that energy constraints could be the underlying reason for reduced childhood growth and elevated risk of developing obesity and metabolic diseases such as

Future Plans The research team plans to improve the study design in the following ways: Inclusion of children of a wider age range

Comparison of the data generated with additional study populations

Collection of longitudinal data on lifestyle and economic status within a single population

Application of the research findings to improve the health of the Shuar community and other populations across the globe Concluding Remarks Urlacher indicates: "Conventional wisdom suggests that an increasingly sedentary and germ-free lifestyle, resulting in low daily energy expenditure, is a primary factor underlying rising rates of obesity in the US and elsewhere." He adds: "The findings of our study challenge that notion. We demonstrate that Amazonian children with physically active lifestyles and chronic immunological challenges don't actually burn more calories than much more sedentary children living here in the US."



"This similarity in energy expenditure suggests that the human body can flexibly balance energy budgets in different contexts," says Urlacher. "Ultimately, eating too much, not moving too little, may be at the core of long-term weight gain and the global nutrition transition that often begins during childhood."



He concludes: "The science is exciting, but, ultimately, we hope that our research can help to improve health among the Shuar, in the US and elsewhere."

Funding Source The study was funded by the National Science Foundation, Alexandria, Virginia, USA.



Reference :

Eating Too Much  Not Exercising Too Little  May Be at Core of Weight Gain, Study of Amazonian Children Finds - (https://www.baylor.edu/mediacommunications/news.php?action=story&story=215728)



Source: Medindia Dr. Herman Pontzer, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke University's Trinity College of Arts & Sciences, was a study collaborator and co-author. Other study collaborators were from the University of Oregon, Northern Arizona University, and Loyola University, USA.Conventional human nutrition models have all along assumed that daily energy expenditure arising from exercising and other metabolic functions have an additive effect, leading to increased burning of the total number of calories each day. However, a new model, based on recent studies that have consistently shown that the original model is faulty, as the daily total energy expenditure of the human body is limited to a very narrow range. The uniqueness of the present study is that it is the first study to actually test these two opposite models of energy expenditure among children living in harsh conditions.Pontzer explains:The study findings imply that energy constraints could be the underlying reason for reduced childhood growth and elevated risk of developing obesity and metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) during adulthood. Moreover, increased physical and immune activity could limit the amount of energy required for growth, despite the unlimited availability of food.The research team plans to improve the study design in the following ways:Urlacher indicates:He adds:says Urlacher.He concludes:The study was funded by the National Science Foundation, Alexandria, Virginia, USA.Source: Medindia

The Shuar community is indigenous people of Ecuador and Peru in South America, consisting of around 50,000 individuals. They belong to the Jivaroan clan, who live in the tropical Amazonian rainforests. They primarily live off the land through hunting, fishing, foraging, and subsistence farming, including small-scale horticulture.The study, published in, was led by Dr. Samuel S. Urlacher, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Baylor University, Waco, Texas, USA. He is also the Co-Director of the Shuar Health and Life History Project and has spent more than two years living with the Shuar community in the Amazon.