Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Healthy sleep patterns can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD)

These sleep patterns nullify genetic susceptibility to heart disease and stroke

This could lead to elucidation of the underlying mechanism involved in the role of sleep in reducing CVD risk Sleep plays a key role in your physical health. Unhealthy sleep habits may up the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Therefore, sleep well to keep your heart healthy. Getting a good night's sleep can reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke despite genetic influences, reveals a new study from Tulane University, USA. Sleep plays a key role in your physical health. Unhealthy sleep habits may up the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Therefore, sleep well to keep your heart healthy. Getting a good night's sleep can reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke despite genetic influences, reveals a new study from Tulane University, USA.

Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.