medindia
Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati, MSc, PhD
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 18, 2019 at 6:22 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Healthy sleep patterns can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD)
  • These sleep patterns nullify genetic susceptibility to heart disease and stroke
  • This could lead to elucidation of the underlying mechanism involved in the role of sleep in reducing CVD risk
Sleep plays a key role in your physical health. Unhealthy sleep habits may up the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Therefore, sleep well to keep your heart healthy. Getting a good night's sleep can reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke despite genetic influences, reveals a new study from Tulane University, USA.
Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, was led by Professor Lu Qi, MD, PhD, who is the HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and Director, Tulane University Obesity Research Center, New Orleans, LA, USA. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA.

Research Objectives

The major objectives of the research are highlighted below:
  • Establishment of whether the relation between sleep scores and cardiovascular events was influenced by genetic risk
  • Estimation of the proportion of cardiovascular events that could have been averted if all the participants had healthy sleep patterns

    Show Full Article


Key Features of the Study

  • 385,292 healthy participants from the UK Biobank Project were included in the prospective study
  • All patients suffering from CVD were excluded from the study
  • The following factors that could influence the results were taken into account while designing the study:
  • Genetic variations called SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) linked to the development of CVD were studied
  • SNPs from blood samples of the participants were analyzed
  • Genetic Risk Score was developed based on the SNP analysis, which categorized participants into the following:
    • High risk of developing CVD
    • Intermediate risk of developing CVD
    • Low risk of developing CVD
  • Healthy Sleep Score (HSS) was developed based on the following parameters of the participants:
  • HSSranged from 0 to 5, which exhibited the following features:
    • HSS 5: Healthiest sleep pattern - Persons had 7-8 hours sound sleep at night, without snoring, insomnia or daytime sleepiness
    • HSS 0: Least healthiest sleep pattern - Persons experienced disturbed sleep
  • Average follow-up period was 8.5 years

Key Findings of the Study

  • 7,280 cases of heart disease and stroke occurred during the follow-up period
Participants with HSS 5 compared to HSS 0-1 exhibited the following:
  • 35 percent reduced risk of CVD
  • 34 percent reduced risk of both heart disease and stroke
  • 7 fewer cases of CVD per 1000 people annually
Effects of the following parameters on CVD were studied:
  • Group 1: High Genetic Risk + Unhealthy Sleep Pattern
  • Group 2: Low Genetic Risk + Healthy Sleep Pattern
  • Group 3: High Genetic Risk + Healthy Sleep Pattern
  • Group 4: Low Genetic Risk + Unhealthy Sleep Pattern
Results are indicated below:
  • Group 1 exhibited 2.5 fold higher risk of heart disease than Group 2
  • Group 1 exhibited 1.5 fold higher risk of stroke than Group 2
  • Group 3 exhibited 2.1 fold higher risk of heart disease than Group 2
  • Group 3 exhibited 1.3 fold higher risk of stroke than Group 2
  • Group 4 exhibited 1.7 fold higher risk of heart disease than Group 2
  • Group 4 exhibited 1.6 fold higher risk of stroke than Group 2

Interpretation of the Results

The findings indicate the following:
  • Among high genetic risk + unhealthy sleep pattern groups, there were 11 more cases of heart disease and 5 more cases of stroke per 1000 people annually, compared to low genetic risk + healthy sleep pattern groups
  • Healthy sleep pattern slightly compensated for high genetic risk, with just over 2 fold higher risk of CVD in this group of participants

"We found that a high genetic risk could be partly offset by a healthy sleep pattern," said Qi. "In addition, we found that people with low genetic risk could lose this inherent protection if they had a poor sleep pattern."

Limitations of the Study

Some of the major limitations of the study included the following:
  • Unhealthy sleep pattern could be indicative of an underlying or undetected health condition that increased the risk of CVD
  • Sleep patterns were assessed based on self-reporting by the participants only once at the start of the study
  • HSS did not include all sleep-related problems, including restless leg syndrome
  • Majority of the participants were of European origin, making it difficult to generalize the findings to other populations

Concluding Remarks

The research team couldn't find the exact mechanism that could explain the link between sleep patterns and CVD risk. They opined that altered sleep patterns could disrupt the body's hormonal or metabolic pathways and circadian rhythm, as well as increase inflammatory and 'fight or flight' responses, which could influence CVD risk.

Qi concluded: "As with other findings from observational studies, our results indicate an association, not a causal relation. However, these findings may motivate other investigations and at least suggest that it is essential to consider overall sleep behaviors when considering a person's risk of heart disease or stroke."

Funding Source

The study was funded by the NIH/National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the NIH/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

References :
  1. Sleep Patterns, Genetic Susceptibility, and Incident Cardiovascular Disease: A Prospective Study of 385,292 UK Biobank Participants - (https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehz849)
  2. 2Can Good Sleep Patterns Offset Genetic Susceptibility to Heart Disease and Stroke? - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Can-good-sleep-patterns-offset-genetic-susceptibility-to-heart-disease-and-stroke)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Sleeping too Much or too Little Increases Risk of Heart Attack

People at high genetic risk for heart attack, sleeping between 6 and 9 hours nightly can offset that risk, revealed new study.

Poor Sleep May Up Heart Disease Risk

Chronic sleep deprivation can increase the rate of biological aging and also increases up the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Therefore, sleeping for more than seven hours can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Insomnia May Up Heart Disease, Stroke Risk

Do you have insomnia? If yes, watch out, trouble sleeping at night can put you at a higher risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Women Discovered

New study finds gender differences in the association of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and cardiovascular disease with some data implying women may have different susceptibility to the effects of OSA.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenCardiac CatheterizationGenetics and Stem CellsSleepHeart Attack

What's New on Medindia

Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women

Leukocytosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

News Category

News Archive