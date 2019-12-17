Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

Highlights:

About 13 promising new drug molecules against Nipah virus have been discovered

These are capable of inhibiting the transmission of 15 different strains of Nipah virus

The new drug molecules could potentially cure Nipah virus disease in the near future Indian scientists have identified 150 potential molecular inhibitors of Nipah virus, based on structural information of the virus. The discovery is of immense importance as no licensed drugs against Nipah virus currently exist. Indian scientists have identified 150 potential molecular inhibitors of Nipah virus, based on structural information of the virus. The discovery is of immense importance as no licensed drugs against Nipah virus currently exist.

