Nipah Virus: New Drugs on the Horizon

, was led by Dr. M.S. Madhusudhan, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of
Bioinformatics and Structural Biology at the Indian Institute of Science
Education and Research (IISER), Pune, India.
is named after a village called Kampung
Sungai Nipah in Malaysia, where it was first isolated from a Nipah
virus-infected patient in 1998, who eventually died from the infection. Nipah
virus is an RNA (ribonucleic acid) virus, which belongs to the Family
.
Nipah virus encephalitis is an
important emerging zoonotic disease that is transmitted by fruit bats, which
are also known as 'flying foxes'. These fruit bats belong to the Family Pteropodidae
and genus Pteropus
and are the natural hosts of the Nipah virus
.
Nipah
Virus Outbreaks
The first outbreak of Nipah
occurred in 1998 in peninsular Malaysia from September 1998 to April 1999,
which subsequently spread to Singapore through imported pigs from Malaysia that
were infected with the Nipah virus. Other major outbreaks include the Meherpur
outbreak in Bangladesh and the Siliguri outbreak in West Bengal, India. Both of
these outbreaks occurred in 2001, which killed 72-86 percent of infected
individuals. Another major outbreak occurred in 2007 in Nadia, West Bengal,
India. Subsequently, minor outbreaks have been
reported from Kerala in 2018 and 2019
.
Salient
Features of the Study
- Three-dimensional (3D) models of 9 proteins of
Nipah virus were constructed
- The 3D models were used to design inhibitors that
blocked the activity of the 9 Nipah virus proteins
- The effectiveness of inhibition was tested in 15
different strains of Nipah virus:
- 7 strains from Malaysia
- 5 strains from India
- 3 strains from Bangladesh
- Computer modeling identified the following
inhibitors against Nipah virus:
- 4 putative peptide inhibitors
- 146 small molecule inhibitors
- 13 inhibitors were the most promising potential
drug candidates against multiple strains of Nipah virus, based on the
following parameters:
- Binding strength
- Stability
- Neutralization efficacy
Concluding
Remarks
Madhusudhan
concludes: "It is highly likely that the
proposed inhibitors would be potent against all strains of Nipah virus and other related zoonotic viruses that pose
a serious epidemic threat."
He adds:
"Computational approaches can help identify and design inhibitors that could be
rapidly tested or even deployed."
Funding
Source
The study was
funded by the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance, the Council of Scientific
& Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Department of Science &
Technology, Government of India. Reference :
- Predicting and Designing Therapeutics against the Nipah Virus - (https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007419)
