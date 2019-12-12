New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Dr. Hooper is a Professor of Obstetrics &
Gynecology at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. He is also a National Health
and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Principal Research Fellow and Deputy Director
of the Ritchie Center at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Clayton,
Victoria, Australia.
The lead author of the paper was Dr. Janneke
Dekker, PhD, who was formerly a doctoral student at Leiden University Medical
Center and is currently a Postdoctoral Scientist in Fetal and Neonatal Health
at the Ritchie Center, Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Clayton, Victoria,
Australia.
Key
Features of the Study in Premature Rabbits
- 26
premature rabbit kittens having breathing difficulties, who were on
non-invasive breathing support, were assigned to the following two groups:
- Group 1: This group received 21
percent oxygen (normal oxygen content of air) via a facemask
- Group 2: This group received 100
percent oxygen via a facemask
- Administration
of pure (100%) oxygen immediately after birth resulted in a more stable
and better rate of breathing
Key
Features of the Study in Premature Human Babies
- 52
premature babies were randomly assigned to the following two groups:
- Group 1: This group initially
received 30 percent oxygen via a facemask
- Group 2: This group initially
received 100 percent oxygen via a facemask
- The
oxygen content of the babies' blood was measured by a pulse oximeter
- The
oxygen content of the blood was compared to the normal internationally
recommended reference range
- The
oxygen flow was subsequently adjusted to maintain blood oxygen levels
within the reference range
- The
premature babies who received pure
(100%) oxygen exhibited higher breathing rate and better oxygenation of
the blood
- This
eliminated the need for positive pressure artificial ventilation
Word
of Caution about Using Pure Oxygen
It should be noted that although 100 percent of oxygen was found to be superior to normal oxygen in the present study,
caution needs to be exercised while using pure oxygen. This stems from the fact
that 100 percent oxygen results in hyperoxia (high blood
levels of oxygen)
, which is harmful
for the body as it can cause tissue damage. Therefore, once
the baby has been stabilized and has started to breathe normally, the oxygen
flow should be slowly decreased until normal levels are reached.
Concluding
Remarks
Dekker says: "This clinical trial was not designed to demonstrate
any significant differences in clinical outcomes, but rather provide knowledge
on one of the factors that could improve breathing effort at birth. The next
step will be to combine this new technique into a bundle of care and compare
the outcome to current clinical practices."
Arjan te Pas concludes: "The finding that oxygenation is a dominant driver for
breathing effort at birth is exciting as this offers the possibility to be more
successful in supporting preterm infants in a non-invasive manner. The
knowledge gained from this research could help us design future studies on
improving the effectiveness of the use of oxygen at birth, without increasing
the risks that are associated with hyperoxia."
Funding
Source
The study was funded by the National Health and
Medical Research Council (NHMRC), Canberra, Australia and the Victorian
Government's Operational Infrastructure Support Program, Department of Health
and Human Services, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Reference :
- The Effect of Initial High vs. Low FiO2 on Breathing Effort in Preterm Infants at Birth: A Randomized Controlled Trial - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fped.2019.00504/full)
Source: Medindia