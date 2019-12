New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Key Features of the Study in Premature Rabbits

26 premature rabbit kittens having breathing difficulties, who were on non-invasive breathing support, were assigned to the following two groups:

Group 1: This group received 21 percent oxygen (normal oxygen content of air) via a facemask

Group 2: This group received 100 percent oxygen via a facemask

Key Features of the Study in Premature Human Babies

52 premature babies were randomly assigned to the following two groups:

Group 1: This group initially received 30 percent oxygen via a facemask

Group 2: This group initially received 100 percent oxygen via a facemask

The oxygen content of the blood was compared to the normal internationally recommended reference range

The oxygen flow was subsequently adjusted to maintain blood oxygen levels within the reference range

The premature babies who received pure (100%) oxygen exhibited higher breathing rate and better oxygenation of the blood

This eliminated the need for positive pressure artificial ventilation

The lead author of the paper was Dr. Janneke Dekker, PhD, who was formerly a doctoral student at Leiden University Medical Center and is currently a Postdoctoral Scientist in Fetal and Neonatal Health at the Ritchie Center, Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Clayton, Victoria, Australia.It should be noted that although 100 percent of oxygen was found to be superior to normal oxygen in the present study, caution needs to be exercised while using pure oxygen. This stems from the fact that 100 percent oxygen results in hyperoxia (high blood levels of oxygen) , which is harmful for the body as it can cause tissue damage. Therefore,Dekker says:Arjan te Pas concludes:The study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), Canberra, Australia and the Victorian Government's Operational Infrastructure Support Program, Department of Health and Human Services, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.