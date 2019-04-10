Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody

Highlights:

A new monoclonal antibody has been discovered that prevents the transmission of Nipah and Hendra viruses

The antibody blocks transmission by preventing virus attachment and fusion to host cells

Nipah and Hendra virus transmission can be inhibited by a new monoclonal antibody, which prevents the viruses from attaching and fusing to host cells, thereby blocking the transfer of the viral genetic material and thus halting disease transmission.

