medindia

Sleeping too Much or too Little Increases Risk of Heart Attack

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2019 at 1:26 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Skimming on sleep or getting too much of sleep was found to boost the risk of heart attack, stated new University of Colorado Boulder study of nearly a half-million people.
Sleeping too Much or too Little Increases Risk of Heart Attack
Sleeping too Much or too Little Increases Risk of Heart Attack

The research, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, also found that for those at high genetic risk for heart attack, sleeping between 6 and 9 hours nightly can offset that risk.

Show Full Article


"This provides some of the strongest proof yet that sleep duration is a key factor when it comes to heart health, and this holds true for everyone," said senior author Celine Vetter, an assistant professor of Integrative Physiology.

For the study, Vetter and co-authors at the Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Manchester analyzed the genetic information, self-reported sleep habits and medical records of 461,000 UK Biobank participants age 40 to 69 who had never had a heart attack, then followed them for seven years.

Compared to those who slept 6 to 9 hours per night, those who slept fewer than six hours were 20 percent more likely to have a heart attack during the study period. Those who slept more than nine hours were 34 percent more likely.

"It's kind of a hopeful message, that regardless of what your inherited risk for heart attack is, sleeping a healthy amount may cut that risk just like eating a healthy diet, not smoking, and other lifestyle approaches can," said lead author Iyas Daghlas, a medical student at Harvard. Previous research has long suggested an association between sleep and heart health, but because those studies were observational - looking at different groups to see who develops disease - it's been difficult to determine whether poor sleep causes heart problems or vice-versa.

Many factors can influence both heart health and sleep, making it even more difficult to determine cause and effect.

For the new study, the researchers used the massive UK Biobank dataset and combined observational and genetic research to ask the question in a different way.

After taking into account 30 other factors - including body composition, physical activity, socioeconomic status and mental health - they found that sleep duration, in and of itself, influenced heart attack risk independently of these other factors.

The farther people fell outside the 6 to 9-hour range, the more their risk increased. For instance, people who slept five hours per night had a 52 percent higher risk of heart attack than those who slept 7 to 8, while those who slept 10 hours nightly were twice as likely to have one. Using a method called Mendelian randomization, the researchers then looked at participant's genetic profiles to determine whether those who were genetically predisposed to short sleep were more likely to have heart attacks. Twenty-seven genetic variants have been associated with short sleep.

They saw similar patterns emerge and found that genetically influenced short sleep duration was a risk factor for heart attack.

"This gives us even more confidence that there is a causal relationship here - that it is sleep duration, not something else, influencing heart health," Vetter said.

The study did not explore the mechanism by which short or long sleep may boost heart attack risk, but previous studies have pointed to a few explanations. Sleeping too little can impact the lining of the arteries, or endothelium, impact bone marrow development of inflammatory cells, but also lead to poor dietary choices and ill-timed eating (which can in turn impact weight and, thus, heart health). Sleeping too much may also boost inflammation in the body, which is also associated with cardiovascular disease.

The authors hope the study will increase awareness about sleep's heart-health benefits among physicians, public health agencies and the public.

"Just as working out and eating healthy can reduce your risk of heart disease, sleep can too," said Vetter.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Sleeping Disorders

How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks 

What's New on Medindia

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week

Home Remedies for Birth Control

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive