Mother’s Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Eating a healthy diet

Exercising regularly

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Drinking alcohol in moderation and

Quit smoking

‘Mothers who follow five healthy lifestyle habits may reduce the risk of childhood obesity. Healthy practices such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, drinking moderate levels of alcohol and not smoking can lower the risk of obesity in children.’

compared with children of mothers who did not follow any such lifestyle practices."Our study was the first to demonstrate that an overall healthy lifestyle really outweighs any individual healthy lifestyle factors followed by mothers when it comes to lowering the risk of obesity in their children," said Qi Sun, associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and senior author of the study.One in five children (aged 6-19 ) in the U.S is found to have obesity, placing them at higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other metabolic conditions later in life.It is known that genetics play a role in the development of obesity., pointing thatmore thanis fueling the current obesity epidemic.For this study, the research team mainly focused on the association between a mother's lifestyle and the risk of obesity among their children and adolescents between 9 and 18 years of age. They analyzed data from 24,289 children registered in the Growing Up Today Study who were born to 16,945 women enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study II.During a median five-year follow-up period, the research team found that 1,282 of the children (5.3%) developed obesity.The greatest drop in obesity risk was observed when mothers and children followed healthy lifestyle habits. When assessed individually, many of the healthy habits had a remarkable impact on the risk of childhood obesity.Children of mothers whoFew mothers in the Nurses' Health Study II were considered to be heavy drinkers, and the research team could not determine the association between heavy use of alcohol had the risk of obesity in children.The research team were surprised to discover that mothers' dietary patterns were not linked to obesity in their children, maybe the children's diets are influenced by many factors such as school lunches and available food choices in their neighborhoods.The findings of this study mainly highlight the vital role a mother's lifestyle choices can influence their child's health and offer support for a family or parent-based intervention strategies for reducing childhood obesity risk.Source: Medindia