medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Mother’s Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 5, 2018 at 1:57 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mothers who follow five healthy lifestyle habits may reduce the risk of obesity in children
  • Healthy practices such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, consuming alcohol in moderation and not smoking can lower childhood obesity risk
Mothers who follow five healthy lifestyle practices may reduce the risk of obesity in children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in BMJ.
Mother’s Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk
Mother’s Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Five Healthy Habits for Mothers
  • Eating a healthy diet
  • Exercising regularly
  • Maintaining a healthy body weight
  • Drinking alcohol in moderation and
  • Quit smoking

Children and adolescents whose mothers follow these five healthy habits are 75 percent less likely to become obese compared with children of mothers who did not follow any such lifestyle practices.

"Our study was the first to demonstrate that an overall healthy lifestyle really outweighs any individual healthy lifestyle factors followed by mothers when it comes to lowering the risk of obesity in their children," said Qi Sun, associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and senior author of the study.

One in five children (aged 6-19 ) in the U.S is found to have obesity, placing them at higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other metabolic conditions later in life.

It is known that genetics play a role in the development of obesity. The rapid increase of the disease in recent years is likely due to changes in lifestyle and diet, pointing that 'nurture' more than 'nature' is fueling the current obesity epidemic.

Details of the Study

For this study, the research team mainly focused on the association between a mother's lifestyle and the risk of obesity among their children and adolescents between 9 and 18 years of age. They analyzed data from 24,289 children registered in the Growing Up Today Study who were born to 16,945 women enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study II.

Findings of the Study

During a median five-year follow-up period, the research team found that 1,282 of the children (5.3%) developed obesity. Maternal obesity, physical inactivity, and smoking were strongly associated with obesity among children and adolescents.

The greatest drop in obesity risk was observed when mothers and children followed healthy lifestyle habits. When assessed individually, many of the healthy habits had a remarkable impact on the risk of childhood obesity.

Children of mothers who
  • maintained a healthy body weight (body mass index 18.5-24.9) had a 56 percent lower risk of obesity compared with children of mothers who did not maintain a healthy weight
  • did not smoke had a 31 percent lower risk of obesity compared with children of women who smoked
  • consumed low or moderate levels of alcohol also had a lower risk of obesity compared with children of mothers who declined from alcohol

Few mothers in the Nurses' Health Study II were considered to be heavy drinkers, and the research team could not determine the association between heavy use of alcohol had the risk of obesity in children.

The research team were surprised to discover that mothers' dietary patterns were not linked to obesity in their children, maybe the children's diets are influenced by many factors such as school lunches and available food choices in their neighborhoods.

The findings of this study mainly highlight the vital role a mother's lifestyle choices can influence their child's health and offer support for a family or parent-based intervention strategies for reducing childhood obesity risk.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.

Top 7 Habits You Can Adopt To Make Wellness A Way Of Life

Top 7 Habits You Can Adopt To Make Wellness A Way Of Life

Take the first step towards achieving wellness in your life by adopting some of the simple habits, just one a day, for a entire week of wellness, said experts.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Body Mass Index Liposuction Childhood Obesity Healthy Living Battle of the Bulge Diabesity 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (KP) is a harmless skin disorder that causes dry rough patches and small, hard ...

 DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge Syndrome

DiGeorge syndrome / 22q11.2 deletion syndrome / velocardiofacial syndrome is a genetic disorder. It ...

 Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...