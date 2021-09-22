About
Preemptive Therapy to Reduce Autism Symptoms

by Karishma Abhishek on September 22, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Preemptive Therapy to Reduce Autism Symptoms

Infants with early signs of autism may have better management of ASD symptoms by preemptive therapy as per a study ¡§Effect of Preemptive Intervention on Developmental Outcomes Among Infants Showing Early Signs of Autism¡¨, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad spectrum of disorder due to neuro-developmental delay. It is primarily characterized by social, communication and behavioral challenges.

The study team examined 104 infants at 2 Australian research centers (Perth, Melbourne) with the age group 9 to 14 months and showing early behavioral signs of ASD.

All these infants had received either a preemptive intervention plus usual care or usual care only over 5 months to check the significance of the therapy in reducing the ASD severity across early childhood.
Effect of preemptive intervention

The preemptive intervention comprised of 10-session of social communication intervention, and iBASIS¡VVideo Interaction to Promote Positive Parenting (iBASIS-VIPP).

It was found that infants who received a preemptive intervention for autism spectrum disorder had lower odds of meeting diagnostic criteria for ASD (7%) than those who received usual care (21%) at age 3 years. Furthermore, there were also the reduced odds of an ASD diagnosis at 3-years-old.

The study thereby portrays that when a preemptive intervention is used at the time of the first emergence of atypical ASD development during infancy, it helps in reducing the ASD diagnostic behaviors.

Source: Medindia
