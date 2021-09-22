Preemptive Therapy to Reduce Autism Symptoms

Infants with early signs of autism may have better management of ASD symptoms by preemptive therapy as per a study ¡§Effect of Preemptive Intervention on Developmental Outcomes Among Infants Showing Early Signs of Autism¡¨, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad spectrum of disorder due to neuro-developmental delay. It is primarily characterized by social, communication and behavioral challenges.
The study team examined 104 infants at 2 Australian research centers (Perth, Melbourne) with the age group 9 to 14 months and showing early behavioral signs of ASD.
Effect of preemptive intervention
The preemptive intervention comprised of 10-session of social communication intervention, and iBASIS¡VVideo Interaction to Promote Positive Parenting (iBASIS-VIPP).
It was found that infants who received a preemptive intervention for autism spectrum disorder had lower odds of meeting diagnostic criteria for ASD (7%) than those who received usual care (21%) at age 3 years. Furthermore, there were also the reduced odds of an ASD diagnosis at 3-years-old.
The study thereby portrays that when a preemptive intervention is used at the time of the first emergence of atypical ASD development during infancy, it helps in reducing the ASD diagnostic behaviors.
Source: Medindia