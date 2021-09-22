Preemptive Therapy to Reduce Autism Symptoms

Advertisement

All these infants had received either ato check the significance of the therapy in reducing the ASD severity across early childhood.The preemptive intervention comprised of 10-session of social communication intervention, and iBASIS¡VVideo Interaction to Promote Positive Parenting (iBASIS-VIPP).It was found thatFurthermore, there were also the reduced odds of an ASD diagnosis at 3-years-old.The study thereby portrays that when ais used at the time of the first emergence of atypical ASD development during infancy, itSource: Medindia