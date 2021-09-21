Assess Your Mood and Brain Activity by an Equation

Your mood and brain activity can be assessed by a simple mathematical equation that helps uncover your preferences as per a study "A Neurocomputational Model for Intrinsic Reward" by the Society For Neuroscience, published in JNeurosci.



It is quite difficult to assess certain social pressure to enjoy, such as waking up early for a yoga class. However, the present study uncovers the prediction of one's mood depending on their brain activity in reward regions.