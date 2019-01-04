World Autism Awareness Day: ‘Assistive Technologies, Active Participation’

Highlights:
World Autism
Awareness Day (WAAD) is celebrated on 2nd
April every year. Instituted by the United
Nations in 2007, this year will be the 12th
year running. The main aim is to create
awareness by highlighting the hurdles and difficulties that millions of
children and their families living with autism face every day.
WAAD also
celebrates the unique talents of those with autism by giving them due to
recognition through awards. Hundreds of thousands of people from around the
globe celebrate this day through various events and educational activities to
increase our awareness, understanding, and acceptance of autism and foster
worldwide support to help the helpless.
United Nations' Contribution to World Autism
Awareness Day
The
United Nations (UN) was instrumental in setting up the World
Autism Awareness Day, which was launched by the UN in 2007 with the aim of encouraging its
member states to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism
. An important
component of the UN mandate on the rights of persons with disabilities,
including autism, has been embodied in the "Convention on the Rights of Persons
with Disabilities".
The
UN General Assembly passed the Resolution on WAAD, which has four main
components:
- Declaration
of 2nd April as World Autism Awareness Day
- Participation
of all UN organizations, member states, and public and private
organizations in the WAAD celebrations
- Awareness
generation at all strata of society
- Delivery
of the Secretary-General's message on 2nd April to all UN organizations
and member states
2019 World Autism Awareness Day Theme: "Assistive Technologies, Active
Participation"
The 2019 theme, "Assistive Technologies, Active
Participation"
is focused on highlighting access to affordable assistive
technologies to eliminate all barriers so that people with autism can have
equal rights to freely participate and contribute to all activities in their
respective communities across the globe. This will greatly facilitate the
realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Moreover, the
importance of assistive devices in enabling people with disabilities to
exercise their human rights has been acknowledged by the UN "Convention on the
Rights of Persons with Disabilities".
How Can Autism Awareness be Increased?
World
Autism Awareness Day is celebrated through various events and activities to
generate awareness about this condition. Some of these are highlighted below:
- Conferences & Symposia: These are suitable for medical
students and healthcare professionals involved in caring for children with autism
- Panel Discussions: These may include policymakers,
medical experts, health administrators, NGOs, and representatives from
civil society, including family members of autistic patients
- Medical Camps: These provide an opportunity for
parents of autistic children to consult with doctors, clinical
psychologists and other specialists to gain first-hand knowledge about
managing the condition
- Art Exhibitions: Exhibition of artwork by artists with
autism will not only encourage them, but also inspire budding artists
- Drawing Competitions: These are very effective for
generating awareness among children through drawing and painting on topics
related to autism
- Autism Day 'Walks': Awareness can be created by
organizing 'walks' to spread the message through banners and placards
- Media Coverage: Showcasing the events on TV, radio
and social media, as well as through newspaper articles on autism, will go
a long way in creating awareness about the condition among the masses
Autism: Facts & Figures
- 70 million people suffer from autism worldwide
- 80 percent of autism patients live in the
developing world
- 1 in 59 children are born with autism around the
world
- Prevalence of autism has increased 6-15 percent
since 2010
- Boys are 4-times more likely to have autism than
girls
- 31 percent of children with autism have an intellectual
disability (IQ < 70)
- 1 in 3 children with autism cannot communicate
verbally
- Autism affects people of all socioeconomic groups
and ethnic backgrounds
- Older parents are more likely to have a child with
autism
- Parents of an autistic child have a 2-18 percent
risk of having a second child with autism
- 28 percent of autistic 8-year-olds exhibit
self-injurious behavior (head banging, skin scratching, arm biting)
- 90 percent of deaths of children with autism are
due to drowning
- Economic burden of autism is $60,000 annually
throughout childhood
- Vaccines do not cause autism
- Autism cannot be cured
- Children with autism are also affected by the
following conditions:
- 30-61 percent suffer from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder
(ADHD)
- 50 percent have chronic sleep problems
- 11-40 percent suffer from anxiety disorders
- 7 percent suffer from depression
- Likelihood of gastrointestinal disorders is 8-times
that of normal children
What Can be Done for a Child With Autism?
There are several
ways to improve the plight of children with autism. Early intervention is the key
to successful treatment.
This can improve learning, language and social
skills, as well as the underlying brain disorder. Research evidence-based
therapies such as applied behavior analysis (ABA) can be effective in improving
the behavior of autistic children. Moreover, these children can also benefit
immensely from interventions such as speech and occupational therapies.
The Way Forward
Some of the ways by
which people with autism can be benefited, directly or indirectly, are briefly
highlighted below:
- Education: Educating health and social workers is important
so that they can better serve patients with autism. Accurate and
up-to-date educational material, specifically tailored to meet their
needs, should be provided to enhance their understanding of autism
- Workshops: These are essential for imparting knowledge on various aspects of
autism. Some of the focus areas could include applied behavior analysis
(ABA), understanding autism, dealing with anxiety, and improving social,
language and friendship skills
- Policies & Legislations: Framing policies and passing legislation
that encompass the needs of autistic people will benefit them immensely.
The EMPOWER Care Act introduced by the US Congress for benefiting people
with autism, is an example of a good legislation
- Advocacy: There is a need for advocacy for various policies and programs that
positively impact the lives of people and their families with autism
- Fundraising: This can be done in various ways such as organizing walks,
marathons (half or full), cycling and other such sporting events in which
the participants receive sponsorships to raise funds for people suffering
from autism
- Family Outreach Programs: Outreach programs that cater to the
needs of families living with autism are very helpful. These programs can
provide expert guidance by trained professionals on how to manage an
autistic child and cope with the condition
- Medical Research: Research is essential for developing new drugs and therapeutics for
treating patients with autism. Therefore, dedicated funding should be
available for autism research. In this regard, the Autism CARES Act in the
USA, which ensures funding, specifically for autism research, is an
important example
- Healthcare Interventions: Health
interventions based on psychosocial approaches, such as behavioral
treatment can enhance communication skills and social behavior of children
with autism
- Reduction of Stigma: People with autism worldwide are severely stigmatized, leading to discrimination
and violation of human rights. Proper access to services and support for
these vulnerable populations is required
- Social Support: People with autism
require social support through accessible interventions that enhance their
safety and security, and ensure a better quality of life
Conclusion
What better way to
conclude than through the words of António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General: "On World Autism Awareness Day, let us reaffirm our
commitment to promote the full participation of all people with autism, and
ensure they have the necessary support to be able to exercise their rights and
fundamental freedoms."
