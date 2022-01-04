What are the Benefits of Eating More Mushrooms?

Advertisement

With fatty and sugary foods contributing to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and a host of other chronic health issues across the U.S. and Europe, Liu will investigate whether incorporating mushrooms into Western-style diets can improve gut health and provide a preventive buffer against disease.Diet and lifestyle are modifiable factors that play critical roles in public health, Liu explains. His lab investigates how those factors and their metabolically related gene variants interact to influence the development of chronic diseases.He'll collaborate with fellow nutrition faculty member Soonkyu Chung, an associate professor, and Matthew Moore, assistant professor of food science.Chung's research focuses on identifying metabolic targets to prevent or treat obesity and insulin resistance. Moore specializes in food microbiology and virology.Liu notes.In previous research, the scientists have found that a rarely studied bacterium, Turicibacter, is almost completely depleted by high fat diet-induced obesity, but not genetic obesity.Enter the common oyster mushroom. Found throughout most of the world, sundried oyster mushrooms possess a unique dietary composition rich with multiple nutrients lacking in the Western-style diet, such as dietary fiber and vitamin D.Liu says,Liu's study will examine the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which these mushrooms improve gut health. Specifically, the UMass Amherst team will examine the mushroom's interaction with Turicibacter in Western-style diet-related intestinal dysfunction and the effect it may have on reshaping gut microbiome.Liu says.Source: Eurekalert