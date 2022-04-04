Prune a Day can Keep Inflammation and Osteoporosis at Bay

Advertisement

One group ate 50 grams (g) of prunes (about six prunes) daily for 12 months.

A second group ate 100 g of prunes (about 12 prunes) daily for 12 months.

A control group ate no prunes.

Osteoporosis increases the risk of fracture, especially in older adults.People who experience menopause have lower levels of estrogen, which trigger an increase in inflammation in the body, which can also contribute to bone loss.Previous research has shown that polyphenol extracts—plant compounds that act as antioxidants and reduce inflammation—in prunes promote lower levels of oxidative stress and inflammation in a type of bone cell called osteoclasts.In a new study, researchers from the Integrative and Biomedical Physiology Program and the Departments of Nutritional Sciences and Kinesiology at The Pennsylvania State University explored the effects of prunes on bone health after menopause.Postmenopausal women with a bone mineral density score that was defined as low—a marker of osteoporosis—were divided into three groups:The research team looked at blood samples taken from all volunteers before and after the trial and found significant reductions in inflammatory markers in both of the prune-eating groups compared to the control group.