Hemp for Skincare

Hemp is the newest ingredient in skincare, which has relaxing and healing effects. Read on to find out more about the hemp beauty products.
Even without physically travelling 1000 miles, a whiff of the Himalayan Hemp collection from Nykaa, will transport you there and allow you to engage in a wholesome sensory experience.
Nykaa's latest launch, the unisex Wanderlust Bath & Body Himalayan Hemp collection with a fresh and earthy aroma, transports you to the crisp mountain air and the relaxing greenery of the countryside.
It comprises of a Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Body Milk, Body Butter, and Body Lotion, Hemp is the star component because of its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory characteristics, which aid with itching, dryness, and overall skin health. There is something for all skin types, with body butter for dry skin, body milk for oily skin, and body lotion for regular skin.
Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Shower Gel - A true superstar that cleanses, moisturizes, and leaves your skin smooth and supple, this luxurious body wash with the benefits of Aloe Vera extract gently conditions the skin.
Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Scrub - Infused with Aloe Vera extracts and Hemp Seed oil, the body scrub keeps you hydrated and wipes away dead skin cells and impurities, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated, visibly softer, healthier, and younger.
Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Lotion - A boon for dry skin, the Hemp body lotion enriched with lotus and watermelon seeds extract to deeply moisturize your skin and retain it. Energize and hydrate tired, grumpy skin with ease.
Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Butter - An all-in-one skin food enriched with Hemp seed oil, Shea butter, Cocoa butter, and Vitamin E that supports healthy skin, the body butter offers all-day moisturization, and soothes irritation. The creamy texture and wonderful scent make it a treat for your skin.
Wanderlust Himalayan Hemp Body Milk - Body milk infused with green tea extract and hemp seed oil, is light on the skin and non-sticky formula that absorbs in a jiffy and keeps your skin soft, supple, and smelling good all day long.
Source: IANS