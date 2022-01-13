About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Hemp Compounds Prevent Coronavirus from Entering Human Cells

by Angela Mohan on January 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM
Font : A-A+

Hemp Compounds Prevent Coronavirus from Entering Human Cells

Hemp compounds found via chemical screening techniques can prevent coronavirus from entering human cells, as per the study published in the Journal of Natural Products.

Hemp, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and multiple hemp extracts and compounds are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements, and food, van Breemen said.

Advertisement


Van Breemen and collaborators, including scientists at Oregon Health & Science University, found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.

The compounds are cannabigerolic acid or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA, and the spike protein are the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy.
Advertisement

A drug target is any molecule critical to the process a disease follows, meaning its disruption can thwart infection or disease progression.

"These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts," Van Breemen said.

"They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans.

our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa."

Those two variants are also known as the alpha and beta variants.

Characterized by crown-like protrusions on its outer surface, SARS-CoV-2 features RNA strands that encode its four main structural proteins - spike, envelope, membrane, and nucleocapsid - as well as 16 nonstructural proteins and several "accessory" proteins, van Breemen said.

"Any part of the infection and replication cycle is a potential target for antiviral intervention, and the connection of the spike protein's receptor-binding domain to the human cell surface receptor ACE2 is a critical step in that cycle," he said.

"That means cell entry inhibitors, like the acids from hemp, could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells.

They bind to the spike proteins so those proteins can't bind to the ACE2 enzyme, which is abundant on the outer membrane of endothelial cells in the lungs and other organs."

Using compounds that block virus-receptor interaction has been helpful for patients with other viral infections, he notes, including HIV-1 and hepatitis.

Van Breemen, Ruth Muchiro of the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, and five scientists from OHSU identified the two cannabinoid acids via a mass spectrometry-based screening technique invented in van Breemen's laboratory.

Van Breemen's team screened a range of botanicals used as dietary supplements, including red clover, wild yam, hops, and three species of licorice.

An earlier paper in the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry described tailoring the novel method, affinity selection mass spectrometry, to finding drugs that would target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

In the later research, lab tests showed that cannabigerol acid and cannabidiolic acid prevented infection of human epithelial cells by the coronavirus spike protein and prevented the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells.

"These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans," van Breemen said. "They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. The hemp plant produces CBDA and CBGA as precursors to CBD and CBG, familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products."

Van Breemen explains that affinity selection mass spectrometry, which he abbreviates to AS-MS, involves incubating a drug target like the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with a mixture of possible ligands - things that might bind to it - such as a botanical extract, in this case, hemp extract.

The ligand-receptor complexes are then filtered from the non-binding molecules using several methods.

"We identified several cannabinoid ligands and ranked them by affinity to the spike protein," Van Breemen said. "The two cannabinoids with the highest affinities for the spike protein were CBDA and CGBA, and they were confirmed to block infection.

"One of the primary concerns in the pandemic is the spread of variants, of which there are many, and B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are among the most widespread and concerning," he added.

"These variants are well known for evading antibodies against early lineage SARS-CoV-2, which is concerning given that current vaccination strategies rely on the early lineage spike protein as an antigen.

Our data show CBDA and CBGA are effective against the two variants we looked at, and we hope that trend will extend to other existing and future variants."

Van Breemen said resistant variants could still arise amid widespread use of cannabinoids but that the combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment should make for a much more challenging environment for SARS-CoV-2.

"Our earlier research reported on the discovery of another compound, one from licorice, that binds to the spike protein too," he said. "However, we did not test that compound, licochalcone A, for activity against the live virus yet. We need new funding for that."

Timothy Bates, Jules Weinstein, Hans Leier, Scotland Farley, and Fikadu Tafesse of OHSU also contributed to the cannabinoid study.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Passive Air Sampler Clip Determines Exposure to SARS-CoV-2

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close