COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3 Crore Teens Jabbed With First Dose of Vaccine

Since the start of the vaccination drive, over three crore teenagers between the ages 15 and 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose.
"Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India. Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Thursday. He also appealed to all eligible young beneficiaries to get vaccinated at the earliest.
As per an estimation, around 7.50 crore teens of this age bracket are to be administered with vaccine. Out of total, over three crore have received their first dose of the vaccine so far. As of now only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made 'Covaxin' is available for vaccinating this age group.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, over 26,73,385 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. With the administration of over 76 lakh (76,32,024) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 154.61 crore.
Source: IANS