COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3 Crore Teens Jabbed With First Dose of Vaccine

Since the start of the vaccination drive, over three crore teenagers between the ages 15 and 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose.



"Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India. Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Thursday. He also appealed to all eligible young beneficiaries to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Advertisement

‘According to the CoWIN portal, as of now total 3,06,60,329 teens have been vaccinated and the numbers are increasing every minute. However, total 3,21,63,781 youngsters of this age group have registered themselves for the vaccines till now.’