Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, May 07). AI Pinpoints Brain Areas Implicated in Psychosis: Perception to Reality . Medindia. Retrieved on May 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-pinpoints-brain-areas-implicated-in-psychosis-perception-to-reality-215652-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "AI Pinpoints Brain Areas Implicated in Psychosis: Perception to Reality". Medindia. May 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-pinpoints-brain-areas-implicated-in-psychosis-perception-to-reality-215652-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "AI Pinpoints Brain Areas Implicated in Psychosis: Perception to Reality". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-pinpoints-brain-areas-implicated-in-psychosis-perception-to-reality-215652-1.htm. (accessed May 07, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. AI Pinpoints Brain Areas Implicated in Psychosis: Perception to Reality. Medindia, viewed May 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-pinpoints-brain-areas-implicated-in-psychosis-perception-to-reality-215652-1.htm.