by Hannah Joy on  April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Higher mushroom consumption lowers risk of cancer
  • Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of an amino acid called ergothioneine
  • Ergothioneine is a unique and potent antioxidant and cellular protector
  • So, incorporate mushrooms into your daily diet to fight cancer

Eating Mushrooms Lowers Cancer Risk
Edible mushrooms are good for health. Now, a new study revealed that consuming mushrooms on a daily basis can lower your risk of developing cancer.

Next time you make a salad, you might want to consider adding mushrooms to it. The new Penn State study was published in Advances in Nutrition.

The systematic review and meta-analysis examined 17 cancer studies published from 1966 to 2020. Analyzing data from more than 19,500 cancer patients, researchers explored the relationship between mushroom consumption and cancer risk.


Benefits of Mushrooms

Mushrooms are rich in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants.

The team's findings show that these super foods may also help guard against cancer.

Even though shiitake, oyster, maitake and king oyster mushrooms have higher amounts of the amino acid ergothioneine than white button, cremini and portabello mushrooms, the researchers found that people who incorporated any variety of mushrooms into their daily diets had a lower risk of cancer.

According to the findings, individuals who ate 18 grams of mushrooms daily had a 45% lower risk of cancer compared to those who did not eat mushrooms.

"Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of ergothioneine, which is a unique and potent antioxidant and cellular protector," said Djibril M. Ba, a graduate student in epidemiology at Penn State College of Medicine.

"Replenishing antioxidants in the body may help protect against oxidative stress and lower the risk of cancer."

Fight Cancer with Mushrooms

When specific cancers were examined, the researchers noted the strongest associations for breast cancer as individuals who regularly ate mushrooms had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer.

Ba explained that this could be because most of the studies did not include other forms of cancer. Moving forward, this research could be helpful in further exploring the protective effects that mushrooms have and helping to establish healthier diets that prevent cancer.

"Overall, these findings provide important evidence for the protective effects of mushrooms against cancer," said coauthor John Richie, a Penn State Cancer Institute researcher and professor of public health sciences and pharmacology.

"Future studies are needed to better pinpoint the mechanisms involved and specific cancers that may be impacted."



Source: Eurekalert

