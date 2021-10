Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression

Mushroom Study

Another variety of edible mushrooms called the(also known as Lion's Mane) is identified to stimulate neurotrophic factors expression like nerve growth factor synthesis. This may assist in preventingand other neuropsychiatric disorders With multiple benefits of mushrooms, the present team was set to derivein American adults.The study utilized data from the2005-2016. The 24 h dietary recall was then analyzed for 2 days to measure the intake frequency of mushrooms from more than 24,000 U.S. adults (of average age 45 years).The consumption data was then correlated with the depression score (using the Patient Health Questionnaire - PHQ-9, score ≥ 10) of the participants. Potential confounding factors were adjusted using multivariable logistic regression models.It was found that there wereThe scientists affirmed thatMoreover, antioxidants also aid in averting numerous mental illnesses like schizophrenia bipolar disorder , and depression.says lead researcher Djibril Ba, who recently graduated from the epidemiology doctoral program at the College of Medicine.The study also noted thatIn accordance, the majority (66%) of the participants were non-Hispanic white people.After tallying the socio-demographics, self-reported diseases, major risk factors, dietary and medications factors, there was a notable link between lower odds of depression and mushroom consumption.These data thus adds to the mounting health benefits of mushrooms consumption. Nevertheless, the team also affirmed that no clear added benefits were demonstrated with relatively high mushroom intake.Hence, the team conducted another analysis toserving with red or processed meat serving each day.However, there was no significant link obtained with the substitution. Several other studies have also examined the relationship between mushroom consumption and depression but with very limited participants, less than 100.Henceforth, this study sheds light on theIn concluding remarks, the team also noted certain limitations for future addressable such as effects of different types of mushrooms on depression.Moreover, the food codes issued by thewere utilized toThus, there are chances of certain entries being misclassified orSource: Medindia