About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Advertisement

Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mushrooms are loaded with potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents, and nerve growth factors
  • They are beneficial against cancer, premature death, and mental health
  • With multiple health benefits, mushrooms are also found to be effective for reducing depression

The risk of depression may be lowered by mushroom consumption as per a study at Penn State, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Benefits of Mushroom

One of the most commonly consumed mushroom varieties in the U.S., is Agaricus bisporus, an edible fungus that is cultivated as white button mushrooms.

Apart from being incorporated as delicacies, mushrooms also make headlines for their multiple health advantages. They are packed with bioactive compounds & potassium that help ease anxiety.

Advertisement

Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression

It also contains including potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents, and nerve growth factors. Hence, they are also beneficial against cancer, premature death and an excellent remedy for mental health.

Another variety of edible mushrooms called the Hericium erinaceus (also known as Lion's Mane) is identified to stimulate neurotrophic factors expression like nerve growth factor synthesis. This may assist in preventing depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Mushroom Study

With multiple benefits of mushrooms, the present team was set to derive the relationship between mushroom consumption and a lower risk of depression in American adults.
Advertisement

The study utilized data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2005-2016. The 24 h dietary recall was then analyzed for 2 days to measure the intake frequency of mushrooms from more than 24,000 U.S. adults (of average age 45 years).

The consumption data was then correlated with the depression score (using the Patient Health Questionnaire - PHQ-9, score ≥ 10) of the participants. Potential confounding factors were adjusted using multivariable logistic regression models.

Superfood for Depression

It was found that there were lower odds of depression among those who consumed mushrooms.

The scientists affirmed that mushrooms encompass an antioxidant called ergothioneine, which helps in protecting the body against cellular and tissue damages. Moreover, antioxidants also aid in averting numerous mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

"Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine — an anti-inflammatory which cannot be synthesized by humans. Having high levels of this may lower the risk of oxidative stress, which could also reduce the symptoms of depression," says lead researcher Djibril Ba, who recently graduated from the epidemiology doctoral program at the College of Medicine.

Demographics-Based Diversity

The study also noted that non-Hispanic white women, college-educated, had increased consumption of mushrooms. In accordance, the majority (66%) of the participants were non-Hispanic white people.

After tallying the socio-demographics, self-reported diseases, major risk factors, dietary and medications factors, there was a notable link between lower odds of depression and mushroom consumption.

These data thus adds to the mounting health benefits of mushrooms consumption. Nevertheless, the team also affirmed that no clear added benefits were demonstrated with relatively high mushroom intake.

Secondary Analysis

Hence, the team conducted another analysis to deduce the link between reduced risk of depression and replacing the mushrooms serving with red or processed meat serving each day.

However, there was no significant link obtained with the substitution. Several other studies have also examined the relationship between mushroom consumption and depression but with very limited participants, less than 100.

Henceforth, this study sheds light on the possible clinical and public health importance of reducing depression & various diseases by mushroom consumption.

In concluding remarks, the team also noted certain limitations for future addressable such as effects of different types of mushrooms on depression.

Moreover, the food codes issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were utilized to govern the intake of mushrooms. Thus, there are chances of certain entries being misclassified or inadequately documented.

Reference:
  1. Mushroom consumption may lower risk of depression - (https://news.psu.edu/story/671864/2021/10/11/research/mushroom-consumption-may-lower-risk-depression)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Link Between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty A...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

Recommended Reading
Mushroom Allergy
Mushroom Allergy
Mushroom allergy is a hypersensitivity reaction induced by eating mushrooms producing symptoms like ...
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous ......
Storing and Cooking of Mushrooms
Storing and Cooking of Mushrooms
Sautéing mushrooms is the best way of cooking and eating them....
Mushrooms can Lower Risk of Prostate Cancer
Mushrooms can Lower Risk of Prostate Cancer
Habitual mushroom intake can help prevent prostate cancer among middle-aged and elderly Japanese ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close