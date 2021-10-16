Highlights: Mushrooms are loaded with potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents, and nerve growth factors

They are beneficial against cancer, premature death, and mental health

With multiple health benefits, mushrooms are also found to be effective for reducing depression

The risk of depression may be lowered by mushroom consumption as per a study at Penn State, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Benefits of Mushroom One of the most commonly consumed Agaricus bisporus, an edible fungus that is cultivated as white button mushrooms.



Apart from being incorporated as delicacies, mushrooms also make headlines for their multiple health advantages. They are packed with bioactive compounds & potassium that help ease One of the most commonly consumed mushroom varieties in the U.S., isan edible fungus that is cultivated asApart from being incorporated as delicacies, mushrooms also make headlines for their multiple health advantages. They are packed withthat help ease anxiety

‘Mushroom consumption is associated with lower odds of developing depression. However, the dose-dependent relationship between mushroom consumption and depression was not significant. ’

Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression