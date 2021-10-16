Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression

Highlights:
- Mushrooms are loaded with potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents, and nerve growth factors
- They are beneficial against cancer, premature death, and mental health
- With multiple health benefits, mushrooms are also found to be effective for reducing depression
The risk of depression may be lowered by mushroom consumption as per a study at Penn State, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
Benefits of MushroomOne of the most commonly consumed mushroom varieties in the U.S., is Agaricus bisporus, an edible fungus that is cultivated as white button mushrooms.
Apart from being incorporated as delicacies, mushrooms also make headlines for their multiple health advantages. They are packed with bioactive compounds & potassium that help ease anxiety.
‘Mushroom consumption is associated with lower odds of developing depression. However, the dose-dependent relationship between mushroom consumption and depression was not significant. ’
It also contains including potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents, and nerve growth factors. Hence, they are also beneficial against cancer, premature death and an excellent remedy for mental health.
Another variety of edible mushrooms called the Hericium erinaceus (also known as Lion's Mane) is identified to stimulate neurotrophic factors expression like nerve growth factor synthesis. This may assist in preventing depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
The study utilized data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2005-2016. The 24 h dietary recall was then analyzed for 2 days to measure the intake frequency of mushrooms from more than 24,000 U.S. adults (of average age 45 years).
The consumption data was then correlated with the depression score (using the Patient Health Questionnaire - PHQ-9, score ≥ 10) of the participants. Potential confounding factors were adjusted using multivariable logistic regression models.
The scientists affirmed that mushrooms encompass an antioxidant called ergothioneine, which helps in protecting the body against cellular and tissue damages. Moreover, antioxidants also aid in averting numerous mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.
"Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine — an anti-inflammatory which cannot be synthesized by humans. Having high levels of this may lower the risk of oxidative stress, which could also reduce the symptoms of depression," says lead researcher Djibril Ba, who recently graduated from the epidemiology doctoral program at the College of Medicine.
After tallying the socio-demographics, self-reported diseases, major risk factors, dietary and medications factors, there was a notable link between lower odds of depression and mushroom consumption.
These data thus adds to the mounting health benefits of mushrooms consumption. Nevertheless, the team also affirmed that no clear added benefits were demonstrated with relatively high mushroom intake.
However, there was no significant link obtained with the substitution. Several other studies have also examined the relationship between mushroom consumption and depression but with very limited participants, less than 100.
Henceforth, this study sheds light on the possible clinical and public health importance of reducing depression & various diseases by mushroom consumption.
In concluding remarks, the team also noted certain limitations for future addressable such as effects of different types of mushrooms on depression.
Moreover, the food codes issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were utilized to govern the intake of mushrooms. Thus, there are chances of certain entries being misclassified or inadequately documented.
Reference:
Source: Medindia
The study also noted that non-Hispanic white women, college-educated, had increased consumption of mushrooms. In accordance, the majority (66%) of the participants were non-Hispanic white people.
- Mushroom consumption may lower risk of depression - (https://news.psu.edu/story/671864/2021/10/11/research/mushroom-consumption-may-lower-risk-depression)
