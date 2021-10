Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Advertisement

India is ranked as the second-largest diabetic population globally, affecting every 1 in 6 Indians.

Globally, type 2 diabetes affects 1 in 4 people over the age of 65 and 90-95% of adults.

This tallies to 26.9 million people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (including 26.8 million adults) and 7.3 million people (21.4%) being undiagnosed.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects every 1 in 10 women.

It occurs due to hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect the reproductive health of women - a vital cause of infertility.

Diabetes risk adds to the burden of PCOS.

One of the prime disease-modifying recommendations for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is lifestyle modification such as low carbs and dairy diet, losing weight, and physical activity.

Insulin-sensitizing medications, such as metformin are specifically used for treating PCOS although The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not approve them.

Birth control pills or hormonal contraceptives are recommended for the long-term treatment of PCOS as they help regulate menstrual periods, provided the women do not plan pregnancy.

It is usually characterized by three main symptoms that are irregular periods, high levels of "male" hormones (androgens) which may cause physical signs such as excess facial or body hair ('hirsutism'), oily skin or acne, loss of hair loss on the scalp, and a confirmed diagnosis on an ultrasound or MRI scan Moreover, PCOS is also associated with several comorbidities like endometrial cancer , diabetes, non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease (NAFLD) , and cardiovascular diseases. This crucially necessitates better treatments to further reduce this risk.around the world. The risk of cardiometabolic diseases, such asas per the present study.In addition, these women also scuffle with excess weight gain and less sensitivity of their body cells to insulin. Consecutively, it results in high levels of blood glucose levels.To compensate for the increased levels of sugars in the body, the pancreas, in turn, produce more insulin, which ultimately results in elevated production of androgens that further aids in the increased fabrication of insulin levels in the body - thus driving a vicious circle. Contraceptive pills areIt is also prescribed in PCOS treatment to regulate the menstrual cycle of women.The team evaluated 64,051 women with PCOS along with 123,545 controls (without PCOS) from the UK patient GP records - a large population-based cohort study.The present studywas conducted in two sessions - first the risk of type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes was identified in women with PCOS followed by the effect of contraceptives use in them.The combined oral contraceptives (often referred to as 'the pill') were evaluated in the study. It was found for the first time that theMoreover, the study demonstrated thatThe team further investigated the effects of the contraceptive pill in type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes among 4,814 women with PCOS - a case-control study.It was found thatThe study is further set to enter its clinical trial for fetching added evidence to modify global healthcare policies.Although existing data point to the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in women with PCOS, the present study lays confirmatory evidence for re-defining the role of combined oral contraceptives in preventing this serious health risk.The team hypothesizes that theThe pill encompasses estrogens (female reproductive hormone) that enhance the blood levels of aThe proteins sequentiallyby binding to them, thereby further reducing the number of active androgens.Because of lower androgens, the impact of this hormone on insulin is further reduced that correspondingly aids in diminishing the diabetes risk.says co-senior author Krish Nirantharakumar, Professor in Health Data Science and Public Health at the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research.The following methods may help sustain the blood sugar to normal and delay/prevent complications.Source: Medindia