medindia
Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 10, 2019 at 6:03 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Consumption of sun-exposed oyster mushrooms, a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection
  • TB remains one of the most lethal infectious diseases, especially in low-income countries, accounting for about 1.6 million deaths each year and drug-resistant strains make treatments even more difficult
  • Oyster mushrooms can support first-line anti-TB drugs and are ideal for low-income countries since they are safe, inexpensive, readily available and easy to distribute to patients
Sun exposed oyster mushrooms, which is a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection better by boosting their immune system as well as improving their response to treatment, according to a recent study done at the University of Hohenheim, Germany by TibebeSelassie Seyoum Keflie, a doctoral fellow along with Hans Konrad Biesalski.
Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

The findings of the study will be presented at Nutrition 2019, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition.

Sun-exposed Oyster Mushrooms in Tuberculosis Patients

  • The study team gave one set of TB patients (treatment group) sandwich bread fortified with 146 micrograms of vitamin D obtained from sun-exposed oyster mushrooms daily during the first four months of antituberculosis treatment
  • After four months, 95 percent of patients who were given the fortified sandwich was found to fall in the category of the severity of TB on a scale of 1 to 5
  • The treatment group were found to have significantly greater vitamin D levels compared to
  • participants who did not receive the fortified bread. Over a third of the treatment group were no longer vitamin D deficient following four months of vitamin D from sun-dried oyster mushrooms
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that adding sun-exposed oyster mushrooms to the diet of patients receiving anti-tuberculosis treatment improves their ability to fight the infection as well as response to treatment.

How Do Sun Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Help TB Patients?

Prior studies have shown that vitamin D (from sun-dried oyster mushrooms) stimulates the body to form an antimicrobial compound that is effective against the tuberculosis - causing bacteria. Although sun exposure can increase vitamin D levels, dietary sources become necessary when exposure to the sun is limited.

The study team chose oyster mushrooms since they are a safe inexpensive and readily available source of vitamin D that can be easily obtained by patients and also easily absorbed into the body.

Interestingly, fresh oyster mushrooms contain little or no vitamin D, and the fungus forms vitamin D only on exposure to the sun, very similar to the human body.

Future Research Plans

  • The team plans to carry out more research on the effects of vitamin D and immunological responses in bigger and more diverse groups of patients with TB.
  • They are also planning to try out different methods to dry oyster mushrooms in order to determine how the highest levels of vitamin D can be obtained
In summary, giving sun-dried oyster mushrooms to patients receiving anti-TB drugs improve their ability to fight the infection and improves response to drug treatment by boosting their immunity.

References :
  1. Tuberculosis: Sun Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Improve Drug Response in TB Patients - (https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-06/asfn-som053019.php)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.

Tuberculosis - Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently asked questions about tuberculosis.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Tuberculosis AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression 

What's New on Medindia

Spark Solution Diet

Wearing Medical-alert Bracelets may Help Chronic Kidney Patients

Test Your Knowledge on Hydration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive