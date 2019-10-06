Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Consumption of sun-exposed oyster mushrooms, a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection

TB remains one of the most lethal infectious diseases, especially in low-income countries, accounting for about 1.6 million deaths each year and drug-resistant strains make treatments even more difficult

Oyster mushrooms can support first-line anti-TB drugs and are ideal for low-income countries since they are safe, inexpensive, readily available and easy to distribute to patients

Sun exposed oyster mushrooms, which is a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection better by boosting their immune system as well as improving their response to treatment, according to a recent study done at the University of Hohenheim, Germany by TibebeSelassie Seyoum Keflie, a doctoral fellow along with Hans Konrad Biesalski.