Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Highlights
:
- Consumption of
sun-exposed oyster mushrooms,
a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the
infection
- TB remains one of the most lethal
infectious diseases, especially in low-income
countries, accounting for about 1.6 million deaths each year and drug-resistant
strains make treatments even more difficult
- Oyster mushrooms
can support first-line anti-TB drugs
and are ideal for low-income countries since they are safe, inexpensive, readily
available and easy to distribute to patients
Sun exposed oyster mushrooms, which is a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis
(TB) patients fight the infection better by boosting their
immune system as well as improving their response to treatment,
according to a recent study done at the University of Hohenheim, Germany by
TibebeSelassie Seyoum Keflie, a doctoral fellow along with Hans Konrad
Biesalski.
The
findings of the study will be presented at Nutrition 2019, the annual meeting
of the American Society of Nutrition.
Sun-exposed Oyster Mushrooms in Tuberculosis
Patients
- The study team gave one set of TB
patients (treatment group) sandwich bread fortified with 146 micrograms of
vitamin D obtained
from sun-exposed oyster mushrooms daily during the first four months of
antituberculosis treatment
- After four months, 95 percent of
patients who were given the fortified sandwich was
found to fall in the category of the
severity of TB on a scale of 1 to 5
- The treatment group were found to
have significantly greater vitamin D levels compared to
- participants who
did not receive the fortified bread. Over a third of the treatment group
were no longer vitamin D deficient following four months of vitamin D from
sun-dried oyster mushrooms
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that adding sun-exposed
oyster mushrooms to the diet of patients receiving anti-tuberculosis treatment
improves their ability to fight the infection
as well as
response to treatment.
How Do Sun
Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Help TB Patients?
Prior studies have shown that vitamin D (from sun-dried
oyster mushrooms) stimulates the body to form an antimicrobial compound that is
effective against the tuberculosis
- causing
bacteria. Although sun exposure can increase vitamin D levels, dietary
sources become necessary when exposure to the sun is limited.
The study team chose oyster mushrooms since they are a safe inexpensive and readily available source of vitamin D that can be easily obtained by
patients
and also easily absorbed into the body.
Interestingly, fresh oyster mushrooms contain little or
no vitamin D
, and the fungus forms vitamin D only on exposure to the sun,
very similar to the human body.
Future Research Plans
- The team plans to carry out more research on the effects of vitamin D and
immunological responses in bigger and more diverse groups of patients with
TB.
- They are also
planning to try out different methods to dry oyster mushrooms in order to
determine how the highest levels of vitamin D can be obtained
In
summary,
giving sun-dried oyster mushrooms
to patients receiving anti-TB drugs improve their ability to fight the
infection and improves response to drug treatment by boosting their immunity.
References :
