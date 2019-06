Sun exposed oyster mushrooms, which is a rich source of vitamin D, helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection better by boosting their immune system as well as improving their response to treatment, according to a recent study done at the University of Hohenheim, Germany by TibebeSelassie Seyoum Keflie, a doctoral fellow along with Hans Konrad Biesalski.

Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Sun-exposed Oyster Mushrooms in Tuberculosis Patients

The study team gave one set of TB patients (treatment group) sandwich bread fortified with 146 micrograms of vitamin D obtained from sun-exposed oyster mushrooms daily during the first four months of antituberculosis treatment

After four months, 95 percent of patients who were given the fortified sandwich was found to fall in the category of the severity of TB on a scale of 1 to 5

The treatment group were found to have significantly greater vitamin D levels compared to

participants who did not receive the fortified bread. Over a third of the treatment group were no longer vitamin D deficient following four months of vitamin D from sun-dried oyster mushrooms

How Do Sun Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Help TB Patients?

‘Sun-dried oyster mushrooms helps tuberculosis (TB) patients fight the infection. These are ideal for low-income countries since they are safe, inexpensive, and easy to distribute to TB patients.’

Read More..

Future Research Plans

The team plans to carry out more research on the effects of vitamin D and immunological responses in bigger and more diverse groups of patients with TB.

They are also planning to try out different methods to dry oyster mushrooms in order to determine how the highest levels of vitamin D can be obtained

Tuberculosis: Sun Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Improve Drug Response in TB Patients - (https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-06/asfn-som053019.php)

The findings of the study will be presented at Nutrition 2019, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition.Thus, the findings of the study suggest thatas well as response to treatment.Prior studies have shown that vitamin D (from sun-dried oyster mushrooms) stimulates the body to form an antimicrobial compound that is effective against the tuberculosis - causing bacteria. Although sun exposure can increase vitamin D levels, dietary sources become necessary when exposure to the sun is limited.The study team chose oyster mushrooms since they are aand also easily absorbed into the body.Interestingly,, and the fungus forms vitamin D only on exposure to the sun, very similar to the human body.In summary,Source: Medindia