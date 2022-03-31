About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Digital Detox: Here's How to Take a Healthy Break

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 31, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Technology overuse can also lead to strained injuries of the thumbs, fingers, and wrists
  • Practice yoga and meditation, as it promotes emotional well-being and makes you happy
  • Some yoga stretches help improve posture and balances the body and mind

Digital Detox: Here's How to Take a Healthy Break

Technology has connected us in ways, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are negative effects that can lead to physical and psychological issues.

A 2017 study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that people within the age group of 19 and 32 who had higher usage of social media were more likely to feel isolated than those who didn't use social media so often.

Advertisement


Innovative technologies and smart gadgets have made us slaves of the digital era, and there's an imperative need to get some respite from this dependency and disruption. That's where yoga and meditation can make a difference. These ancient practices have been part of our civilization for years and are used to align the body, mind and spirit and bring mental clarity.

Why Break from the Digital World is Necessary?

We are constantly tethered to technology through our smartphones, tablets, computers, and even watches, and companies are pushing our psychological buttons to make us return for more.
Advertisement

Constant distractions are ruining our cognitive functions and leaving many prone to anxiety and memory lapses. Overuse of digital media can also have detrimental effects on physical health. Too much smartphone usage can put a lot of pressure on the shoulders, neck, and spine.

Technology overuse can also lead to strained injuries of the thumbs, fingers, and wrists. Overexposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones and computers can also interrupt the circadian clock, causing sleep issues.

How Yoga can help?

In people who practice yoga on a daily basis, changes occur in the brain structure and new connections are developed. Also, it results in improved cognitive skills like memory and learning. Here are some easy yoga poses to get you started:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

How to do:
  • Stand with the feet together keeping the arms by the side.
  • Straighten the legs and tuck the tailbone in while engaging the thigh muscles.
  • While inhaling, elongate through the torso and raise the arms.
  • Exhale and release the shoulder blades away from the head.
  • Take slow breaths and maintain this position for 30 seconds.
    • Benefits: This pose engages all the major muscle groups and improves concentration and focus.

    Adho Mukha Svanasana

    How to do:
    • Come onto your hands and knees with the palms just past the shoulder.
    • The knees must be kept under the hips.
    • Lift the hips and press back to form a V-shape with the body.
    • Keep the feet hip-width apart.
    • Spread the fingers and move the chest towards your legs.
    • Maintain this position for 30 second and gently release.
      • Benefits: This pose stretches the lower body, improves posture and balances the body and mind.

      Balasana (Child's Pose)

      How to do:
      • Kneel on your mat with the toes tucked under.
      • Lower the hips towards the feet and extend your arms forward.
      • The stomach should be resting on the thighs and forehead touching the mat
      • Maintain this position for 1 minute and release.
        • Benefits: Apart from releasing tensions in the chest, this pose relaxes the spine and back as well as promotes good sleep.

        Savasana

        How to do:
        • Lie on the back with the arms alongside the body.
        • The palms should be facing upwards and the body must be kept completely relaxed including the face.
        • Continue with gentle breathing and keep your attention on your breath.
        • Stay in this pose for a few minutes and release.
          • Benefits: This pose calms the nervous system reducing stress and anxiety. It also aids the immune and digestive system.

          Achieve Balance with Meditation

          Meditation has been a useful tool for ages to maintain control of the mind and transform thoughts. People who incorporate meditation into their daily lives remain more composed during times of adversity and clear-minded. In fact, new studies have revealed that consistent practice of meditation increases GABA levels, which promotes emotional well-being and helps one feel happy.

          When combined with yoga and pranayama, meditation can do wonders for our body and mind gradually, and one can see the reflection of the same in their daily lifestyle.

          Conclusion

          The rapid advancement of technology has certainly led to increased stress and emotional distress driven by rapid reward cycles, exposure to too much information, and simultaneous engagement in different tasks. Meditation and yoga can help us release inner tensions, quiet the mind, and stay focused. Only a few minutes of practice every day can bring a whole world of change, making us happy, healthy, and resilient to stress and burnout. Technology is here to stay and even get more advanced. It rests on us as to how we can adopt these practices as part of our lifestyle to bring a positive change and stay healthy.



          Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Home Remedies to Reduce Eye Strain While Working From Home
Home Remedies to Reduce Eye Strain While Working From Home
Taking breaks between your work hours and facing your face with cold water, doing palm exercises, .....
World Arthritis Day 2021: “Don’t Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work”
World Arthritis Day 2021: “Don’t Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work”
World Arthritis Day is globally commemorated on the 12th of October every year to educate the ......
Night Shift Work May Up Risk of Heart Problems
Night Shift Work May Up Risk of Heart Problems
Night shift workers should get their hearts checked early if they feel any pain or discomfort in ......
Tips to Work in a Hybrid Work Environment
Tips to Work in a Hybrid Work Environment
Six healthy tips to follow to reduce mental and physical strain on your body and mind; and improve ....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Post-Nasal Drip Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)