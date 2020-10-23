Antiepileptic Drug During Pregnancy Ups Neurodevelopmental Disorder Risk

Intake of antiepileptic medication sodium valproate during pregnancy increases the risk of developing neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood, reports a study in Scientific Reports.



Study Details

‘Exposure to sodium valproate, especially beyond the first trimester of pregnancy, may be associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood.’





The increased neurodevelopmental risk was not observed in children exposed to sodium valproate during the first trimester, and the risk was lower among children exposed to reduced doses of the drug.



Children born to mothers treated with the antiepileptic drugs lamotrigine, carbamazepine and pregabalin were 1.6 times, 1.9 times and 1.5 times more at risk of developing neurodevelopmental disorders, respectively.



No increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders was observed in children born to mothers treated with the antiepileptic drugs clonazepam, gabapentin, levetiracetam or oxcarbazepine.



Fifty of the 991 French children (5%) exposed to sodium valproate were diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders in their first five years, compared to 15,270 of 1,710,441 children (0.89%) not exposed to any antiepileptic drugs.