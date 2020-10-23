by Colleen Fleiss on  October 23, 2020 at 2:34 AM Drug News
Antiepileptic Drug During Pregnancy Ups Neurodevelopmental Disorder Risk
Intake of antiepileptic medication sodium valproate during pregnancy increases the risk of developing neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood, reports a study in Scientific Reports.

Study Details

Fifty of the 991 French children (5%) exposed to sodium valproate were diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders in their first five years, compared to 15,270 of 1,710,441 children (0.89%) not exposed to any antiepileptic drugs.


Kids exposed to sodium valproate before birth had an increased risk of developing neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood than those not exposed to antiepileptic drugs, including a 5.1 times higher likelihood of intellectual disability, a 4.7 times increased likelihood of language, learning and motor disorders and 4.6 times higher risk of autism spectrum disorders.

The increased neurodevelopmental risk was not observed in children exposed to sodium valproate during the first trimester, and the risk was lower among children exposed to reduced doses of the drug.

Children born to mothers treated with the antiepileptic drugs lamotrigine, carbamazepine and pregabalin were 1.6 times, 1.9 times and 1.5 times more at risk of developing neurodevelopmental disorders, respectively.

No increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders was observed in children born to mothers treated with the antiepileptic drugs clonazepam, gabapentin, levetiracetam or oxcarbazepine.

Source: Medindia

