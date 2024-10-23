Orange Peels: A Nutritional Treasure You Have Been Throwing Away

Highlights: Orange peel is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, providing numerous health benefits

The peel promotes digestive and heart health and aids in weight management

It can improve skin health and reduce stress through its antimicrobial and calming properties

Health Benefits of Orange Peel

Rich in Nutrients



High in Antioxidants

Promotes Digestive Health

Aids in Weight Management

Promotes Heart Health

Improves Skin Health

Natural Antimicrobial Properties

Improves Mood and Decreases Stress

How to Incorporate Orange Peel in Your Diet?

Zest it:

Infuse your beverages:

Candied peels:

Salads and smoothies:

Orange peels are usually discarded, yet many people are only now becoming aware of their high nutritional value and health benefits. As sweet as the fruit itself is, the peel provides various health benefits.Orange peels include a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, fiber, and essential oils. The orange peel contains more vitamin C as the orange fruit (1)! This strong vitamin is crucial for the overall health of your body.The peel has a high concentration of antioxidants including flavonoids and polyphenols (1), which help the body battle oxidative stress. By scavenging free radicals, these chemicals reduce the risk of developing long-term ailments such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.Dietary fiber promotes a healthy digestive system, and orange peel is a rich source of it (2). Fiber promotes a healthy gut bacteria and regulates bowel motions, preventing constipation. Furthermore, the essential oils in orange peel may soothe the digestive tract.The high fiber content of orange peel can also help with weight management. High-fiber foods are often more satisfying, which may help to prevent overeating. Furthermore, according to some research, using orange peel as part of a weight management approach would be really beneficial (3).Compounds present in orange peel may help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol (4). The peel's flavonoids and essential oils have been linked to improved cardiovascular health. Consuming an orange peel in conjunction with regular exercise and a balanced diet might be a pleasant way to improve heart health.Orange peel contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which are beneficial to skin health. They provide a radiant complexion, boost skin elasticity, and combat the signs of aging. Orange peel's antimicrobial properties can also help with acne and other skin issues (5).Orange peels have antibacterial properties that can help in the fight against fungus and bacteria. Research has shown that essential oils extracted from orange peel, such as d-limonene, have antibacterial and antifungal effects (6).Orange peel is refreshing and has a stimulating scent commonly used in aromatherapy to improve mood and reduce stress. Because of their calming characteristics, orange peel essential oils can help to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation (7).The most popular technique to use orange peels is to zest them. Using a zester or fine grater, remove the vividly colored outer layer while avoiding the bitter white pith. Orange zest can be sprinkled on yogurt, oats, cakes, muffins, salad dressings, and marinades.To prepare fragrant citrus tea, steep orange peels in hot water. For a refreshing twist, try adding them to cocktails or mocktails.For a tasty treat, make candied orange peels. Boil the peels in sugar syrup until they're tender and transparent. They can be eaten as a snack, chopped up and used into sweets, or used to garnish cakes.Finely sliced orange peel adds an unexpected brightness to salads. Begin with a modest amount to counterbalance the bitterness. You can also add them to smoothies for a zesty kick.Source-Medindia