Orange Peel Extract: A Promising Solution for Heart Health

Highlights: Orange peel extract inhibits TMAO production linked to cardiovascular disease

Extraction processes isolate beneficial polar and non-polar compounds

Potential to transform agricultural waste into heart-healthy supplements

UF study shows orange peel extract may improve heart health



The Link Between Gut Bacteria and Cardiovascular Health

Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality worldwide, affecting men, women, and individuals across various racial and ethnic groups. However, recent research spearheaded by the University of Florida sheds light on a potential game-changer in the fight against cardiovascular ailments: orange peel extract ().In recent years, scientific research has increasingly pointed to the intricate relationship between gut bacteria, known as the gut microbiota, and cardiovascular health . While the gut microbiota play a crucial role in digestion and nutrient absorption, emerging evidence suggests that they also exert profound effects on systemic health, including cardiovascular function.One of the key mechanisms through which gut bacteria influence cardiovascular health is the production of a compound called trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO). During the digestion of certain nutrients, such as choline and carnitine found in foods like red meat, eggs, and dairy products, gut bacteria metabolize these compounds to produce trimethylamine (TMA). Subsequently, TMA is converted into TMAO by enzymes in the liver.