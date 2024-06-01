Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 01). How Extreme Heat Waves Trigger Schizophrenia . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 01, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-extreme-heat-waves-trigger-schizophrenia-215898-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Extreme Heat Waves Trigger Schizophrenia". Medindia. Jun 01, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-extreme-heat-waves-trigger-schizophrenia-215898-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Extreme Heat Waves Trigger Schizophrenia". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-extreme-heat-waves-trigger-schizophrenia-215898-1.htm. (accessed Jun 01, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. How Extreme Heat Waves Trigger Schizophrenia. Medindia, viewed Jun 01, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-extreme-heat-waves-trigger-schizophrenia-215898-1.htm.