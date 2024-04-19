Fan or Air-Conditioner: What Works Better in Extreme Heat?

Highlights: Fans may not effectively lower body temperature during extreme heatwaves, especially for vulnerable populations like older adults

Health organizations should reconsider recommendations regarding fan use and focus on access to air conditioning

Advanced modeling techniques highlight the limited effectiveness of fans compared to air conditioning in reducing core body temperature

Limitations of Fans in Cooling Individuals



Fan Use vs. Air Conditioning During Extreme Heat

A critical review of the effectiveness of electric fans as a personal cooling intervention in hot weather and heatwaves

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Ottawa challenges the widely held belief that fans are effective in cooling during extremely hot weather conditions (1). As climate change leads to more frequent and severe heat waves, finding accessible and reliable methods to keep cool, especially for vulnerable populations like older adults, becomes increasingly important. While fans are often touted as affordable solutions, this study suggests that their cooling benefits may not be as significant as previously assumed.Led by post-doctoral fellow Robert Meade at the Human and Environmental Physiology Research Unit of the University of Ottawa, the study sheds light on the limitations of fans in cooling individuals, particularly during extreme heat events. Dr. Glen Kenny, the unit's director and a professor of physiology, explains that while fans do aid in evaporating sweat, their ability to lower internal body temperature is minimal, especially for older adults who may have reduced sweating capabilities. Meade further emphasizes that even in younger adults, fans provide only marginal relief compared to air conditioning.In light of these findings, there is a growing call for health organizations to reassess their recommendations regarding fan use during extreme heat events, especially for vulnerable groups. Instead, efforts should be directed towards ensuring access to air conditioning and exploring environmentally sustainable cooling solutions. By leveraging advanced human heat balance modeling techniques, the study underscores the limited effectiveness of fans in reducing core body temperature during high heat conditions, particularly when compared to air conditioning. While fans may still play a role in circulating air and providing some relief in moderate temperatures, they are not a panacea for extreme heat.Meade advocates for a comprehensive approach to cooling strategies, emphasizing the importance of improving the accessibility and sustainability of air conditioning and alternative cooling methods to protect vulnerable individuals. While fans may have a place in cooling individuals during milder conditions, they are not sufficient during severe heat waves.Source-Medindia