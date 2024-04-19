Fan or Air-Conditioner: What Works Better in Extreme Heat?

- Fans may not effectively lower body temperature during extreme heatwaves, especially for vulnerable populations like older adults
Limitations of Fans in Cooling IndividualsLed by post-doctoral fellow Robert Meade at the Human and Environmental Physiology Research Unit of the University of Ottawa, the study sheds light on the limitations of fans in cooling individuals, particularly during extreme heat events. Dr. Glen Kenny, the unit's director and a professor of physiology, explains that while fans do aid in evaporating sweat, their ability to lower internal body temperature is minimal, especially for older adults who may have reduced sweating capabilities. Meade further emphasizes that even in younger adults, fans provide only marginal relief compared to air conditioning.
Fan Use vs. Air Conditioning During Extreme HeatIn light of these findings, there is a growing call for health organizations to reassess their recommendations regarding fan use during extreme heat events, especially for vulnerable groups. Instead, efforts should be directed towards ensuring access to air conditioning and exploring environmentally sustainable cooling solutions. By leveraging advanced human heat balance modeling techniques, the study underscores the limited effectiveness of fans in reducing core body temperature during high heat conditions, particularly when compared to air conditioning. While fans may still play a role in circulating air and providing some relief in moderate temperatures, they are not a panacea for extreme heat.
Meade advocates for a comprehensive approach to cooling strategies, emphasizing the importance of improving the accessibility and sustainability of air conditioning and alternative cooling methods to protect vulnerable individuals. While fans may have a place in cooling individuals during milder conditions, they are not sufficient during severe heat waves.
