About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Beat the Heat: Air Conditioning is a Lifesaver in a Hotter World

by Adeline Dorcas on July 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Beat the Heat: Air Conditioning is a Lifesaver in a Hotter World

Air conditioners (AC) are now a life-saving tool during extreme heat waves, highlights a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Energy and Buildings.

Severe Heatwaves on the Rise

As extreme heatwaves ravage the United States, Europe and Africa, killing thousands, scientists warn that the worst is still to come. With countries continuing to pump greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere and the chance of meaningful federal climate change legislation crumbling in the U.S., this summer's sweltering temperatures may seem mild in 30 years.

Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights

Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights


Hot summer nights are sweaty. There could be nothing worse than not being able to sleep at night due to soaring temperature. Are you looking for ways to beat the summer heat to catch some blissful sleep? Here are a few tricks to help you stay cool on hot summer nights.
Advertisement


This week, many witnessed the deadly impact extreme heat can have in a country ill-prepared for scorching temperatures. In the U.K., where air conditioning is rare, public transportation shut down, schools and offices closed, and hospitals cancelled non-emergency procedures.

Air conditioning, a technology many take for granted in the world's wealthiest nations, is a life-saving tool during extreme heat waves. However, only about 8% of the 2.8 billion people living in the hottest - and often poorest -- parts of the world currently have AC in their homes.
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat


Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.
Advertisement

In a recent paper, a team of researchers from the Harvard China Project, housed at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), modeled the future demand for air conditioning as days with extreme heat increase globally. The team found a massive gap between current AC capacity and what will be needed by 2050 to save lives, especially in low-income and developing countries.

The researchers estimated that, on average, at least 70% of the population in several countries will require air conditioning by 2050 if the rate of emissions continues to increase, with that number even higher in equatorial countries like India and Indonesia. Even if the world meets the emissions thresholds laid out in the Paris Climate Accords — which it's not on track to do — an average of 40% to 50% of the population in many of the world's warmest countries will still require AC.

"Regardless of the emission trajectories, there needs to be a massive scale-up of air conditioning or other space cooling options for billions of people so that they're not subject to these extreme temperatures throughout the rest of their lives," said Peter Sherman, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard China Project and first author of the recent paper.

Sherman, with postdoctoral fellow Haiyang Lin, and Michael McElroy, the Gilbert Butler Professor of Environmental Science at SEAS, looked specifically at days when the combination of heat and humidity, measured by the so-called simplified wet-bulb temperature, could kill even young, healthy people in a matter of hours. These extreme events can occur when the temperatures are sufficiently high or when humidity is high enough to prevent perspiration from cooling the body.

"While we focused on days when the simplified wet-bulb temperature exceeded a threshold beyond which temperatures are life-threatening to most people, wet-bulb temperatures below that threshold may still be really uncomfortable and dangerous enough to require AC, especially for vulnerable populations," said Sherman. "So, this is likely an underestimation how much AC people will need in the future."

The team looked at two futures — one in which the emission of greenhouse gasses significantly increases from today's average and a middle-of-the-road future where emissions are scaled back but not cut completely.

In the high-emissions future, the research team estimated that 99% of the urban population in India and Indonesia will require air conditioning. In Germany, a country with a historically temperate climate, the researchers estimated that as much as 92% of the population will require AC for extreme heat events. In the U.S., about 96% of the population will need AC.

High-income countries like the U.S. are better prepared for even the direst future. Currently, some 90% of the population in the U.S. has access to AC, compared to 9% in Indonesia and just 5% in India.

Even if emissions are scaled back, India and Indonesia will still need to deploy air conditioning for 92% and 96% of their urban populations, respectively.

Common Electrical Problems with Air Conditioners

More AC will require more power. Extreme heat waves are already straining electrical grids across the globe and the massive increased demand for AC could push current systems to the breaking point. In the U.S., for example, air conditioning already accounts for more than 70% of the peak residential electricity demand on extremely hot days in some states.

"If you increase AC demand, that has a major impact on the electricity grid as well," said Sherman. "It puts strain on the grid because everyone is going to use AC at the same time, affecting the peak electricity demand."

"When planning for future power systems, it's clear that you can't simply scale up of present-day demand, especially for countries such as India and Indonesia," said McElroy. "Technologies such as solar power could be particularly useful for handling these challenges, as the corresponding supply curve should correlate well with these summertime peak demand periods."

Other strategies to moderate increased electricity demand include dehumidifiers, which use significantly less power than air conditioning. Whatever the solution, it's clear that extreme heat isn't just an issue for future generations.

"This is a problem for right now," said Sherman.

The research was funded by the Harvard President's Office.

Source: Eurekalert
Health Effects of Global Warming

Health Effects of Global Warming


Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
Advertisement

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly


Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) A-Z Drug Brands in India Selfie Addiction Calculator The Essence of Yoga Drug Side Effects Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE