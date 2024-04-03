Health Ministry Reviews Heat-Related Illness Preparedness

Establishing a Central Database to Combat Heat Waves



‘Proactive, widespread awareness among the populace regarding preventive measures is crucial in mitigating the severe impact of heat waves. #summer #heatwaves’

National Action Plan on Heat Related Illness - (https://ncdc.gov.in/WriteReadData/linkimages/NationActionplanonHeatRelatedIllnesses.pdf)

Against the backdrop of escalating temperatures across multiple regions of India, the Health Ministry convened a review meeting to assess the nation's readiness in addressing heat-related illnesses within the public health domain. ( )"Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective addressing leads to effective management," said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting, said.Pointing out the lack of accurate data from the ground, he called for "creating a central database with input from states to share field level data on heat waves, including deaths and cases". Mansukh Mandaviya also stressed timely action as soon as weather alerts are received in the states by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Highlighting thethe Health Minister advised senior officials to meet the states' officials for better coordination and understanding.Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also called for equipping the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with water coolers, ice packs and other basic necessities.Source-IANS