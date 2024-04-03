About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Health Ministry Reviews Heat-Related Illness Preparedness

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 3 2024 11:44 PM

Against the backdrop of escalating temperatures across multiple regions of India, the Health Ministry convened a review meeting to assess the nation's readiness in addressing heat-related illnesses within the public health domain. ()
"Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heatwaves is necessary as effective addressing leads to effective management," said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting, said.

Establishing a Central Database to Combat Heat Waves

Pointing out the lack of accurate data from the ground, he called for "creating a central database with input from states to share field level data on heat waves, including deaths and cases". Mansukh Mandaviya also stressed timely action as soon as weather alerts are received in the states by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in efficient management of heat-related illnesses, the Health Minister advised senior officials to meet the states' officials for better coordination and understanding.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also called for equipping the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with water coolers, ice packs and other basic necessities.

Reference:
  1. National Action Plan on Heat Related Illness - (https://ncdc.gov.in/WriteReadData/linkimages/NationActionplanonHeatRelatedIllnesses.pdf)
Source-IANS
