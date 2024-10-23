World Polio Day 2024: A Global Mission to Reach Every Child

- Polio remains a threat as long as unvaccinated children exist
- Recent efforts in Gaza showcase resilience in tackling outbreaks
- Global eradication is achievable with continued commitment and vaccination
World Polio Day 2024 - a chance for reflection and a reminder to reach every last child
Drawing Attention to PolioRotary International and its members around the World are using World Polio Day 2024 to draw attention to the present state of the eradication campaign. They are raising awareness of the measures taken in order to achieve a world free of polio.
The recent emergence of variant poliovirus type 2 in Gaza reminds us all of the persistent danger of polio in every country: There is no satisfactory peace until the virus has been eradicated in all the affected parts of the world.
Nevertheless, the response in Gaza has also proved similarly positive and has fully endorsed the commitment to global eradication. Nevertheless, two phases of the outbreak response campaigns were completed in September and October, during which more than 550,000 children were administered polio vaccines and other appropriate and mandatory health services. This has now been done, and it can only be seen that even when put into the worst situations, a polio-free world is achievable. If it can happen in Gaza then it can happen anywhere in the world.
Looking Forward: Reaching the Last ChildWorld Polio Day 2024 is not only about the celebration of accomplishment; it is also about mobilizing people and reminding everyone around the globe of the commitment to finish the job.
The truth about polio is that no longer is there any technical, medical, or biological impediment to the final strangulation of the virus. The equipment has been developed, the information is available, and elimination is possible. What is left now is to immunize every child in the few areas where polio is still endemic. The minute we accomplish that, the polio virus is extirpated – not a second earlier, nor a second later.
