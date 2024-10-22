Magic of Camphor: Skin Care, Pain Relief, and Respiratory Aid

Highlights: Camphor is used to treat pain, inflammation, skin irritation, and congestion but should not be applied to broken skin

Vicks VapoRub, containing camphor, is effective in treating toenail fungus and relieving respiratory issues

Camphor is poisonous when ingested or used excessively; always follow safety guidelines and avoid use in children under two



‘Camphor’s pain relief and respiratory benefits are powerful, but remember- never ingest or use it on broken skin! #camphor #naturalremedies #medindia’

Uses of Camphor

Camphor for Skin

Camphor Sprays Can Relieve Discomfort

Camphor Ointment Can Help Heal Burns

Treats Arthritis With Camphor Cream

Treat Toenail Fungus With Vicks VapoRub Which Contains Camphor

Camphor Oil Relieves Congestion and Coughing

Camphor is Antispasmodic and Can be Relaxing

Risks and Precautions While Using Camphor

Camphoris a terpene (organic chemical) that is widely used in creams, ointments, and lotions. Camphor oil is derived from camphor tree wood and distilled using steam. It can be applied topically to alleviate pain, inflammation, and itch. Camphor is also used to treat chest congestion and inflammation.It has a strong odor and flavor and is readily absorbed via the skin. Camphor is currently derived from turpentine, but it is still safe to use as long as it is applied carefully. It has the potential for adverse effects, especially if used in large dosages. Camphor is poisonous and should never be used internally or applied to injured skin.Camphor has a wide range of topical applications due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities. It can be used to treat skin diseases, boost respiratory function, and alleviate discomfort.Camphor-containing lotions and creams can be used to reduce skin irritation and discomfort while also helping to improve the overall appearance of the skin. It possesses antibacterial and antifungal characteristics, which make it effective for treating infections. Camphor is efficient in treating wounds (1) and UV light-induced wrinkles, making it a promising ingredient in anti-aging cosmetics. This could be owing to its capacity to stimulate elastin and collagen formation (2). Apply a camphor cream to the region you want to treat at least once each day.Applying camphor to the skin relieves pain and inflammation. Sprays containing natural substances such as camphor, menthol, and essential oils of clove and eucalyptus are beneficial in treating mild to moderate discomfort (3). Camphor compounds may cause tingling, heat, or cooling sensations. Apply camphor spray or ointment to the affected region several times daily.Camphor balms and lotions can help treat burn wounds. A 2018 animal study discovered that an ointment comprising camphor, sesame oil, and honey reduced the healing time of second-degree burn wounds and was more effective than Vaseline (4). To use, apply the ointment to the afflicted region once daily.Camphor-based treatments, such as Icy Hot and Biofreeze, may help to relieve arthritic pain, inflammation, and swelling. The heat or cold sensations that occur after using these lotions may distract you from your pain. Camphor has also been proven to have anti-inflammatory properties in animal models (3), which could be effective in the treatment of arthritis. To use, massage the camphor cream into any afflicted regions several times per day.Camphor's antifungal qualities make it an effective treatment for toenail fungus. According to research from 2011, Vicks VapoRub, which contains camphor, menthol, and eucalyptus oil, is useful in treating toenail fungus. After 48 weeks of applying the ointment, 15 of the 18 participants in the research reported positive results (5). To use, rub Vicks VapoRub on the affected toenails many times per day.Camphor oil is effective as a decongestant and cough suppressant. Vapor rub is most effective in alleviating nocturnal cough, congestion, and sleep problems in children with upper respiratory tract infections (6). To use, combine 2 teaspoons of Vicks VapoRub with a bowl of hot water. Hold your head over the bowl and cover your head with a cloth while inhaling the vapors. You can also use the balm on your chest or feet and then cover them with socks. Avoid placing it in or near your nostrils.Camphor compounds can also be utilized as muscle rubs. It may assist alleviate muscle cramps, spasms, and stiffness (3). Use a muscle rub, such as Bengay, on your painful muscles many times daily.Camphor is generally considered safe for adults when used carefully. You can use lotions or creams containing modest amounts of camphor to your skin. Never use undiluted camphor or products with more than 11% camphor. Always do a skin patch test before applying camphor to your skin. Apply a small dose of camphor on your inner forearm and wait 24 hours to observe if there is any reaction.Minor negative effects of applying camphor topically include redness and itching. Camphor products should not be applied on broken or injured skin, as the body may absorb hazardous doses. When inhaled, it can induce respiratory difficulties like coughing and wheezing. Avoid making contact with your eyes.When inhaling camphor through steam, use no more than 1 tablespoon of solution per quart of water. Camphor-containing products, such as Vicks VapoRub or Bengay, should not be heated in the microwave due to the risk of explosion. Never ignite camphor because it has been shown to cause burns.Camphor should never be ingested internally, as it can produce terrible negative effects, including death. Camphor poisoning symptoms start between 5 and 90 minutes after intake. The symptoms include burning in the mouth and throat, nausea, and vomiting.Taking camphor internally and applying it topically is thought to induce liver damage. If you have a liver-related medical issue, you should avoid using camphor. You should also avoid using camphor if you have asthma or epilepsy.If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, do not use camphor products because they may cause birth abnormalities. Children under the age of two should not use camphor products at all. Camphor can be lethal to toddlers, even in small doses. It has also been linked to seizures in youngsters (7).Disclaimer: The information shared here is for general knowledge and may not be fully research-backed. Always consult a healthcare professional before using camphor products, especially if you have underlying health conditions. Avoid internal use and exercise caution when applying topically.Source-Medindia