About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

To Soak or Not? The Ultimate Guide to Eating Dry Fruits Right

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 22 2024 4:06 PM

To Soak or Not? The Ultimate Guide to Eating Dry Fruits Right
Highlights:
  • Soaking almonds reduces phytic acid, making nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium more bioavailable
  • Raisins become easier to digest and help regulate blood sugar when soaked before eating
  • Cashews and pistachios do not require soaking as they are naturally low in phytic acid and best enjoyed dry
Dry fruits are high in nutrients that provide a variety of health benefits. Soaking dried fruits before eating can improve their nutritional value and make them simpler to digest. Some dry fruits, on the other hand, should not be soaked before eating. Understanding which dried fruits benefit from soaking and which do not is critical for maximizing their health benefits.

Six Dry Fruits for Lowering High Blood Pressure Naturally
Six Dry Fruits for Lowering High Blood Pressure Naturally
Discover how consuming these 6 dry fruits can help manage high blood pressure effectively.
Advertisement

Almonds

Almonds are among the most popular dry fruits, thanks to their high levels of healthful fats, protein, and necessary vitamins. Soaking almonds overnight is highly suggested since it stimulates digestive enzymes and boosts nutrient availability, such as vitamin E and magnesium. Soaking almonds in water reduces their phytic acid level, a molecule that hinders the absorption of certain minerals, making the nutrients more accessible (1 Trusted Source
Determination of d-myo-inositol phosphates in 'activated' raw almonds using anion-exchange chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry

Go to source). Soaked almonds are also easier to chew and kinder on the stomach, making them an excellent alternative for people with digestive issues.


Advertisement
Is It Necessary to Soak Your Dry Fruits Before Eating?
Is It Necessary to Soak Your Dry Fruits Before Eating?
Soaking dried fruits enhances nutrient absorption and digestion, making them a healthier addition to your diet.

Raisins

Raisins are dried grapes that have a lot of energy and natural sweetness. Soaking raisins in water before eating them can provide numerous benefits, notably for digestive health. The soaking process rehydrates the raisins, making them more digestible and preventing constipation. Soaked raisins have a lower glycemic index than dried ones, which can help manage blood sugar levels.


Advertisement
Dry Fruits: The Delicious Secret to Fuel Your Weight Loss
Dry Fruits: The Delicious Secret to Fuel Your Weight Loss
Dry fruits help to boost your metabolism, satisfy your sweet cravings, and enjoy a nutritious path to a healthier lifestyle.

Walnuts

Walnuts include omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vital vitamins. Walnuts also contain tannin which makes them slightly bitter and difficult to digest. Soaking them in water helps to lessen the tannin level. It also helps to neutralize phytic acid, which improves the absorption of minerals including zinc, iron, and calcium.


Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.

Cashews

Unlike almonds and walnuts, cashews do not require soaking before eating. Cashews are rather soft and easy to stomach, even when raw. They have less phytic acid than other nuts, therefore soaking them has no substantial impact on their nutritional value. Furthermore, cashews have a creamy feel that is best retained when consumed dry.

Pistachios

Pistachios, another dry fruit, do not benefit from soaking. These nuts are naturally low in phytic acid, thus their nutrients are readily available without soaking. Pistachios are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, and their crunchy texture contributes significantly to their popularity (2 Trusted Source
Pistachios for Health: What Do We Know About This Multifaceted Nut?

Go to source). Soaking pistachios may soften them and alter their flavor, so they are best enjoyed dry.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is intended for general knowledge and may not be fully research-backed. Please consult a nutritionist for personalized advice.

References:
  1. Determination of d-myo-inositol phosphates in 'activated' raw almonds using anion-exchange chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29808577/)
  2. Pistachios for Health: What Do We Know About This Multifaceted Nut? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27340302/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement