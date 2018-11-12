Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits

‘Can people with diabetes eat dry fruits? Yes, eating dried fruits such as dates, apricots, raisins, and sultanas can be good for diabetics, as they have a lower glycemic index (GI) than white bread, reveals a new study.’

Read More..

, suggests a new study.The results of the study also suggest there's potential for food manufacturers to, said Dr. John Sievenpiper of Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital and researcher Cyril Kendall of the hospital's Clinical Nutrition and Risk Factor Modification Centre.Thewas developed by Dr. David Jenkins of St. Michael's Hospital in the early 1980s as a way of explaining how different carbohydrates affect blood glucose and to find out which foods were best for people with diabetes.-- such as white bread, most breakfast cereals, potatoes and rice -- produce a spike in blood glucose and insulin, while the carbohydrates in-- including pasta, beans, lentils and certain whole grains such as barley and oats - are broken down more slowly, and cause more moderate increases in blood glucose and insulin.This study compared the glycemic response of-- versus white bread in 10 healthy participants and found the fruit had a lower GI and could lower the glycemic response of white bread through displacement of half of the available carbohydrate."People often worry about sources of sugar and fruits being one of them, but most fruit -- in particular tender fruit -- have a low glycemic index and what we're showing here is dried fruits also have a lower glycemic index, so they don't raise your blood sugar very much," said Dr. Sievenpiper."This study finds people can use dried fruits as a low glycemic index food source to replace higher glycemic index foods, so as a snack food, for example. Dried fruit is going to be preferred to a grain-based cracker or snack."Dr. Sievenpiper said longer and larger randomized trials will be needed to confirm whether dried fruit can contribute to sustainable improvements in glycemic control and whether other dried fruits have a similar GI.Source: Eurekalert