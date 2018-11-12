medindia
Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 11, 2018 at 3:24 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • People with diabetes can enjoy dried fruits such as dates, apricots, raisins and sultanas
  • These four dried fruits have a lower glycemic index (GI) than white bread
  • Diabetics can now use dried fruits as a low glycemic index food source to replace higher glycemic index foods
Dried fruits such as dates, apricots, raisins, and sultanas have a lower glycemic index (GI) than white bread, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes.
Diabetics Can Eat These 4 Dried Fruits

People with diabetes and followers of diets based on the glycemic index (GI) can enjoy dried fruits knowing they do not cause a blood sugar spike compared to starchy foods such as white bread, suggests a new study.

The results of the study also suggest there's potential for food manufacturers to develop low GI foods with reformulations that include dried fruit, said Dr. John Sievenpiper of Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital and researcher Cyril Kendall of the hospital's Clinical Nutrition and Risk Factor Modification Centre.

The glycemic index was developed by Dr. David Jenkins of St. Michael's Hospital in the early 1980s as a way of explaining how different carbohydrates affect blood glucose and to find out which foods were best for people with diabetes.

Foods high on the GI index -- such as white bread, most breakfast cereals, potatoes and rice -- produce a spike in blood glucose and insulin, while the carbohydrates in low GI foods -- including pasta, beans, lentils and certain whole grains such as barley and oats - are broken down more slowly, and cause more moderate increases in blood glucose and insulin.

Details of the Study

This study compared the glycemic response of four dried fruits -- dates, apricots, raisins, and sultanas -- versus white bread in 10 healthy participants and found the fruit had a lower GI and could lower the glycemic response of white bread through displacement of half of the available carbohydrate.

"People often worry about sources of sugar and fruits being one of them, but most fruit -- in particular tender fruit -- have a low glycemic index and what we're showing here is dried fruits also have a lower glycemic index, so they don't raise your blood sugar very much," said Dr. Sievenpiper.

Findings of the Study

"This study finds people can use dried fruits as a low glycemic index food source to replace higher glycemic index foods, so as a snack food, for example. Dried fruit is going to be preferred to a grain-based cracker or snack."

Dr. Sievenpiper said longer and larger randomized trials will be needed to confirm whether dried fruit can contribute to sustainable improvements in glycemic control and whether other dried fruits have a similar GI.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Dried Fruit

Fruits like grapes, plums are dehydrated to give raisins and prunes. With water being removed, dried fruits are packed with nutrients having many health benefits as will be discussed in this article.

Dried Fruits Equivalent to Fresh Fruits: Report

Health researchers presented their views recommending that food policy makers should consider dried fruits equal to fresh fruits in dietary recommendations around the world.

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits

Dates are a healthy fruit with a sweet and delicious taste. Date fruit contains nutrients such as vitamins and minerals with natural sugar which keep us energetic and healthy.

Health Benefits of Apricot

Apricot fruit provides numerous health benefits for various medical conditions including severe disorders such as diabetes and diseases like cancer.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

Benefits of Castor Oil
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive