List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Wheezing. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Wheezing

Ciclesonide is a glucocorticoid, prescribed as a prophylactic therapy in treating asthma and in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The medication arrests the release of chemicals in the body that causes inflammation.

Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.

Flunisolide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for asthma and allergic rhinitis. It arrests the release of chemicals in the body that cause inflammation.

Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospasm caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required.

Methylprednisolone is a corticosteroid prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, certain blood disorders and skin conditions.

Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate contains corticosteroid and bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma.