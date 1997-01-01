Drugs for Cholesterol

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cholesterol. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cholesterol

Bezafibrate Bezafibrate is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood. Trade Names :

Evening Primrose Evening Primrose is a dietary supplement, prescribed for high cholesterol, heart disease, skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It decreases the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and decreasing blood clots. Trade Names : More...

Evolocumab Evolocumab is prescribed as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other cholesterol medications in treating patients with high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH); HeFH and HoFH are inherited conditions in which cholesterol is not removed from the body. Evolocumab is also recommended for patients with heart disease caused by atherosclerosis (accumulation of cholesterol along the arterial walls). Atherosclerosis leads to decreased blood flow and reduced oxygen supply to the heart, brain and other parts of the body. Evolocumab works by inhibiting a protein called proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 (PCSK9) that binds to LDL receptors on liver cells. With fewer PCSK9 proteins available, LDL receptors are free to remove LDL from the blood decreasing the chances of atherosclerosis.

Ezetimibe Ezetimibe is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia. Trade Names : More...

Fenofibric Acid Fenofibric Acid is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem. It is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin). It slows the production of cholesterol in the body. Trade Names : More...

Fluvastatin Fluvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL, "good") cholesterol levels. Trade Names :

Gemfibrozil Gemfibrozil is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease. Trade Names : More...

Pitavastatin Pitavastatin is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet. It works by reducing the production of certain fatty substances in the body. Trade Names :

Pravastatin Pravastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet. It reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases. Trade Names :

Rosuvastatin Rosuvastatin is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem. It is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin). It slows the production of cholesterol in the body. Trade Names : More...

Simvastatin Simvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet. It reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases, and blood vessels blockage. Trade Names : More...