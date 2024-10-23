Secret Benefits of Rice Water for Skin, Hair, and Health

Highlights: Rice water aids digestion, rehydrates, and helps relieve stomach issues

It's a natural beauty remedy, improving skin texture and strengthening hair

Rice water boosts immunity and can help relieve menstrual cramps



‘Rice water isn’t just for cooking! It improves digestion, hydrates, boosts immunity, and leaves your skin glowing. Add it to your beauty routine! #ricewaterbenefits #medindia’

Advertisement

What is Rice Water?

Advertisement

Top 7 Health Benefits of Rice Water

Digestive Health

Rehydration

Skin Care

Haircare

Immune Support

Menstrual Cramp Relief

Weight Management

Advertisement

Side Effects of Too Much Rice Water

Frequently Asked Questions About Rice Water

Rice water in treatment of infantile gastroenteritis (Wong HB. Rice water in treatment of infantile gastroenteritis. Lancet. 1981 Jul 11;2(8237):102-3. doi: 10.1016/s0140-6736(81)90462-1. PMID: 6113434.) Study on the Skincare Effects of Red Rice Fermented by Aspergillus oryzae In Vitro (Chen M, Sun Y, Zhu L, Li L, Zhao Y. Study on the Skincare Effects of Red Rice Fermented by Aspergillus oryzae In Vitro. Molecules. 2024 Apr 30;29(9):2066. doi: 10.3390/molecules29092066. PMID: 38731556; PMCID: PMC11085780.) A Systematic Review: Application of Rice Products for Hair Growth (Hashemi K, Pham C, Sung C, Mamaghani T, Juhasz M, Mesinkovska N. A Systematic Review: Application of Rice Products for Hair Growth. J Drugs Dermatol. 2022 Feb 1;21(2):177-185. doi: 10.36849/jdd.6345. PMID: 35133117.) Synbiotic Effects of Fermented Rice on Human Health and Wellness: A Natural Beverage That Boosts Immunity (Fuloria S, Mehta J, Talukdar MP, Sekar M, Gan SH, Subramaniyan V, Rani NNIM, Begum MY, Chidambaram K, Nordin R, Maziz MNH, Sathasivam KV, Lum PT, Fuloria NK. Synbiotic Effects of Fermented Rice on Human Health and Wellness: A Natural Beverage That Boosts Immunity. Front Microbiol. 2022 Jul 13;13:950913. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2022.950913. PMID: 35910609; PMCID: PMC9325588.)

Before you toss the leftover water from your boiled rice, keep in mind that rice water has numerous benefits. Rice water is becoming increasingly popular as a natural health elixir with multiple advantages for the body. This easy and inexpensive medicine, which is high in critical nutrients and chemicals, has been utilized in Asian civilizations for ages to treat a variety of health issues. Rice water provides numerous benefits, including good hair, moisturizing skin, improved digestion, and intestinal health.Rice water is the water that remains after rice is soaked or boiled. To make this, soak half a cup of rice in two to three cups of clean water for half an hour at room temperature. Strain the mixture to collect the rice water. Alternatively, boil half a cup of uncooked rice in clean water. The amount of water should be double that of the rice, which in this case would be three to four cups. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 20 minutes. Strain the rice water when it has cooled down. Rice water can be refrigerated for three days.If you are wondering how to use rice water for health benefits, here's what you need to know:Rice water includes starch, which is recognized for its calming characteristics and can help with digestive difficulties. Drinking diluted rice water can assist with diarrhea or an upset stomach (1). The starch functions as a binding agent, which helps to relieve discomfort and promotes a more stable intestinal environment.It is critical to adequately rehydrate following a bout of illness or strenuous exercise. Rice water has a natural electrolyte balance, which makes it an excellent choice for rehydration. The fluid helps to replenish lost fluids and minerals, reducing dehydration and weariness.The benefits of rice water for skin are enormous. Rice water contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can benefit your skin (2). It has long been used as a traditional beauty therapy in many Asian countries to produce perfect and glowing skin. Rice water can be used as a toner by gently dabbing it on your face with a cotton ball, or as a relaxing bath soak to treat irritated skin disorders such as eczema or sunburn.Rice water has numerous benefits for hair. Rice water can help your hair gain strength and improve its overall appearance. Rice water contains amino acids that help repair damaged hair follicles and prevent hair breakage (3). After shampooing, use rice water hair serum to add shine and improve overall hair health. You can also use fermented rice water, which increases the concentration of nutrients and improves its nutritious effects.One of the most significant benefits of rice water is that it boosts immunity. A healthy immune system is essential for avoiding sickness and remaining in good health. Rice water contains critical vitamins and minerals like as vitamin B, iron, zinc, and magnesium, which help the immune system work properly. Regular drinking of rice water can help strengthen your body's defenses against infections and disorders (4).Rice water may be a natural cure for menstrual cramps. Rice water's calming effects can assist relieve muscle spasms and pain during menstruation. When you are feeling uncomfortable, drink a warm cup of rice water to get relief.Rice water can also help people lose weight. If you want to lose weight, rice water can help. It is low in calories and can be used as a healthier alternative to sugary drinks. Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer, lowering your need to snack between meals.While the health benefits of rice water may entice you to drink it every day, there is a risk of adverse effects associated with excessive use or intake. Constipation can happen from drinking too much rice water, which is heavy in starch. Hives, swellings, and other allergic reactions may occur if you are allergic to rice. Consuming excessive amounts might also result in mineral imbalance. Diabetics and prediabetics should avoid overconsumption of rice water because the high carbohydrate content can affect blood sugar levels.It is not suggested that you drink rice water every day. Excessive intake can cause constipation due to the high starch content.Yes, rice water is healthy for the skin and hair. Rice water can be used as a skin toner. You can even mix it into your bath water. It can be diluted with water and used immediately.People with eczema or atopic dermatitis should avoid using rice water on their skin. Rice water can be used to dry out the skin.Source-Medindia