About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Top 8 Superfoods for Blood Purification and Detoxification

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Oct 24 2024 1:53 PM

Top 8 Superfoods for Blood Purification and Detoxification
Highlights:
  • Superfoods support detoxification by enhancing liver and kidney function
  • Blood delivers nutrients and removes toxins to maintain body balance
  • Mindful consumption of superfoods is key to avoiding organ strain
Superfoods are nutrient-dense with lots of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for our health. They are low-calorie foods, mostly plant-based, and some fish and dairy.

Blood Purification and Body’s Natural Detox System

Superfoods are not categorized with any specific criteria. However, they are packed with many nutrients we can get in one type of food.

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness
Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness
Pomegranate is a naturally occurring mystical and miraculous superfood with multiple therapeutic properties. Since centuries, pomegranate has been revered as a sacred symbol of prosperity, fertility, youthfulness and a life giving fruit.
Our body has its natural detoxification system to maintain optimal health. However, eating a well-balanced diet and drinking enough water can help our liver and kidneys to function efficiently. Our body purifies blood continuously to remove toxins and other waste products that are excreted by excretion.

Blood is a connective tissue that connects all systems of the body. It carries oxygen and nutrients to the cells and eliminates carbon dioxide through the lungs. Blood transports proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and hormones. It balances our body's pH and maintains temperature.

Top 8 Superfoods to Purify Blood and Boost Detoxification

To boost the natural detoxification system of our body, it is important to consume superfoods that help to keep us healthy. Some of the superfoods that have the potential to purify our blood are:

Quiz on Superfoods
Quiz on Superfoods
All foods contain some nutritional value. But there are some that are so beneficial they are given the status of superfood. Take this quiz on superfoods to find out how much you know about ...
1. Beetroot
A natural source of nitrates and antioxidants. Nitrate compounds are converted into nitric acid in the body which helps in blood purification. They can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.

When beetroot is made into juice, it increases the production of enzymes essential for detoxification. It can also be eaten raw in salads.

Advertisement
Why Chickpeas Should Be Your Go-To Superfood
Why Chickpeas Should Be Your Go-To Superfood
Why should you add chickpeas to your diet? Discover 8 powerful health benefits of chhole, from boosting protein intake to supporting heart health!
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is one of the best blood purifier foods. It reduces inflammation and promotes liver function. Turmeric is considered an anti-bacterial food because of the compound curcumin present in it. Consuming turmeric milk generates red blood cells and essential nutrients and purifies blood.

3. Coriander leaves
They are rich in antibacterial properties which help to fight against infections and bacteria in the blood. It helps to remove heavy metals like mercury, lead, and aluminum from the body. The leaves contain sulfur compounds that detoxify the blood and reduce inflammation.

Advertisement
Scientists Say 'Superfood' Can Normalize Hypertension in Four Weeks
Scientists Say 'Superfood' Can Normalize Hypertension in Four Weeks
Daily consumption of beetroot juice can significantly reduce blood pressure levels within four weeks, thanks to its inorganic dietary nitrate content.
4. Water
Water is important for our body to maintain the internal temperature. Kidneys remove toxins from the blood and excrete them through urine and water helps remove toxins and other harmful chemicals from the body.

According to Ayurveda, storing warm water in a copper jug or vessel can cool our liver and detoxify the blood. It also aids in the excretion process.

5. Green leafy vegetables
Vegetables are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that prevent us from getting disease. Kale, mustard green, and spinach increase enzymes in the liver and aid in blood detoxification.

6. Cruciferous vegetables
Broccoli, brussels sprouts, and red cabbage are rich in vitamin K and other detox agents that help in blood detoxification. They are packed with calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, manganese, phosphorus, and antioxidants that aid in detoxification and support the immune system.

7. Lemon
Lemons are rich in vitamin C and iron. They are consumed as a drink made with warm water and honey on an empty stomach to break down the fats. Vitamins and minerals present in lemons help in detoxification and overall body function.

8. Garlic
Allicin present in garlic is a sulfur-containing compound that gets activated when raw garlic is crushed, chewed, or chopped. It reduces inflammation and reduces cholesterol. Garlic detoxifies the blood by protecting the liver from toxins. With its antimicrobial properties, it helps in blood purification and intestines free from bacteria, parasites, and viruses.

Food plays a major role in helping the body to perform its daily functions. Though we get more nutrients from superfoods like fruits and vegetables, overeating them can lead to the accumulation of excessive minerals. This can cause damage to the organs rendering their function. So, it is important to be mindful about the food you eat.

Reference:
  1. 10 superfoods to boost a healthy diet - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/10-superfoods-to-boost-a-healthy-diet-2018082914463)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement