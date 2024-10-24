Top 8 Superfoods for Blood Purification and Detoxification

- Superfoods support detoxification by enhancing liver and kidney function
Blood Purification and Body’s Natural Detox SystemSuperfoods are not categorized with any specific criteria. However, they are packed with many nutrients we can get in one type of food.
Blood is a connective tissue that connects all systems of the body. It carries oxygen and nutrients to the cells and eliminates carbon dioxide through the lungs. Blood transports proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and hormones. It balances our body's pH and maintains temperature.
Top 8 Superfoods to Purify Blood and Boost DetoxificationTo boost the natural detoxification system of our body, it is important to consume superfoods that help to keep us healthy. Some of the superfoods that have the potential to purify our blood are:
1. Beetroot
A natural source of nitrates and antioxidants. Nitrate compounds are converted into nitric acid in the body which helps in blood purification. They can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.
When beetroot is made into juice, it increases the production of enzymes essential for detoxification. It can also be eaten raw in salads.
Turmeric is one of the best blood purifier foods. It reduces inflammation and promotes liver function. Turmeric is considered an anti-bacterial food because of the compound curcumin present in it. Consuming turmeric milk generates red blood cells and essential nutrients and purifies blood.
3. Coriander leaves
They are rich in antibacterial properties which help to fight against infections and bacteria in the blood. It helps to remove heavy metals like mercury, lead, and aluminum from the body. The leaves contain sulfur compounds that detoxify the blood and reduce inflammation.
Water is important for our body to maintain the internal temperature. Kidneys remove toxins from the blood and excrete them through urine and water helps remove toxins and other harmful chemicals from the body.
According to Ayurveda, storing warm water in a copper jug or vessel can cool our liver and detoxify the blood. It also aids in the excretion process.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Vegetables are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that prevent us from getting disease. Kale, mustard green, and spinach increase enzymes in the liver and aid in blood detoxification.
6. Cruciferous vegetables
Broccoli, brussels sprouts, and red cabbage are rich in vitamin K and other detox agents that help in blood detoxification. They are packed with calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, manganese, phosphorus, and antioxidants that aid in detoxification and support the immune system.
7. Lemon
Lemons are rich in vitamin C and iron. They are consumed as a drink made with warm water and honey on an empty stomach to break down the fats. Vitamins and minerals present in lemons help in detoxification and overall body function.
8. Garlic
Allicin present in garlic is a sulfur-containing compound that gets activated when raw garlic is crushed, chewed, or chopped. It reduces inflammation and reduces cholesterol. Garlic detoxifies the blood by protecting the liver from toxins. With its antimicrobial properties, it helps in blood purification and intestines free from bacteria, parasites, and viruses.
Food plays a major role in helping the body to perform its daily functions. Though we get more nutrients from superfoods like fruits and vegetables, overeating them can lead to the accumulation of excessive minerals. This can cause damage to the organs rendering their function. So, it is important to be mindful about the food you eat.
Source-Medindia