Fermented Rice Water for Your Skin and Hair
Rice water has recently gained popularity, as natural remedies for skincare and hair care are preferred over cosmetic products.

Rice water can be used for different body parts, including the face, skin, and hair, as it is known to have amazing results. Rice is a staple in most Asian households, especially in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea; thus, people started using fermented rice water for various other purposes as well, including skincare and hair care.

The Yao women of China were the first to use rice water as a facial cleanser and hair rinse more than a thousand years ago; this magical ingredient has now evolved to become an essential part of everyone's daily skincare routine.


What Makes Rice Water So Special?

From improving and toning your skin to treating skin conditions like dryness and flakiness, rice water can even work wonders on your hair by repairing damaged strands as well as strengthening them. You can simply use fermented rice water on your face, both as a cleanser and toner, for a basic skincare routine.

Similarly, for haircare rice water works like magic, especially on split ends, damaged roots, and thin, brittle strands. It strengthens your hair, makes it healthy, long, smooth, and shiny.

With all these advantages, it's no surprise that rice water is becoming increasingly popular. WishCare, a brand that provides 100 per cent pure and natural skin and hair care products recently launched its Fermented Rice Water products. These are the first of their kind to be introduced both in India and globally.

Just like your skin requires a CTM (Cleanse, Tone, Moisturize) routine, your hair requires an OCN (Oil, Cleanse, Nourish) routine, which can be followed by using a hair mask once a week. This makes your hair healthy, shiny, smooth, and lustrous.

Why Not Make it at Home?

You might have this question in mind, well, you can make it at home, but it's neither convenient nor feasible to store or use it for a long period of time -- making it daily can be quite time-consuming and messy.

Since fermentation takes a day or more to complete, preparing it normally takes time, and the end result is usually rice water with a foul smell. In addition to this, DIY Rice Water doesn't last long, with its nutrients quickly losing value when kept outside. Home-made rice water also causes flaky buildup on the scalp if not used in the proper formula. Hence, a Rice Water hair product is definitely the need of the hour.

Specifically speaking, WishCare has an entire Rice Water haircare range which consists of Rice Water Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Mask. Though rice water is the main ingredient of these products, they are also enriched with other ingredients like Vitamin E, Coconut oil, Almond Oil, Soy Protein, etc., which are all 100 per cent pure and natural.

Being a brand concerned about its customers as well as its impact on nature, it provides only non-toxic, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and organic and vegan products. All their products are cruelty-free, safe for use, and gentle on your hair and skin.



Source: IANS

