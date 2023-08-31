About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Aging Like 'Fine Wine' Without Calorie Counting Possible?
Is Aging Like "Fine Wine" Without Calorie Counting Possible?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM
Highlights:
  • Dietary changes without caloric restriction can promote healthier aging
  • The study found that switching from a glucose-rich diet to one based on galactose caused molecular changes that typically occur with aging
  • However more investigations are required to determine the implications for practical applications

As the years gracefully pass by, the desire to age with poise and elegance remains a universal aspiration. The pursuit of aging gracefully transcends cultures and generations, reflecting the innate human longing for a life marked by vitality, wisdom, and enduring beauty.

Healthy Aging without Calorie Restriction

Researchers from the Babraham Institute have proposed a fresh perspective on the connection between diet and aging, drawing insights from studies conducted on yeast. Dr. Jon Houseley and his team have unveiled their experimental findings, suggesting that achieving healthy aging can be attained through dietary adjustments without imposing caloric restrictions (1 Trusted Source
Studying the biology of ageing to help us live healthier lives

Go to source).

This research challenges the notion that declining health is an inevitable aspect of the aging process.The scientific community has long acknowledged that caloric restriction, a deliberate reduction in calorie intake without causing malnutrition, can enhance later-life health and potentially extend lifespan.

However, research in mice has revealed that the benefits of caloric restriction are sustained only when maintained throughout life, fading once a normal diet is resumed. Dr. Houseley's innovative research in yeast proposes an alternative route to improved health across the lifespan.
Dr. Dorottya Horkai, the lead researcher on the study, explained, "We show that diet in early life can switch yeast onto a healthier trajectory. By giving yeast a different diet without restricting calories, we were able to suppress senescence, when cells no longer divide, and the loss of fitness in aged cells."

In their study, the researchers deviated from the standard glucose-rich diet for yeast and instead provided a diet rich in galactose. Interestingly, this dietary shift led to the absence of many molecular changes typically associated with the aging process. Cells cultivated on a galactose diet maintained their vigor, exhibiting youthful characteristics even in late stages of life.

This finding indicated a remarkable reduction in the period of ill-health often experienced towards the end of life.Dr. Houseley emphasized, "Crucially, the dietary change only works when cells are young, and actually, diet makes little difference in old yeast.

It is hard to translate what youth means between yeast and humans, but all these studies point to the same trend—to live a long and healthy life, a healthy diet from an early age makes a difference." Yeast serves as an effective model organism for studying aging due to its shared cellular machinery with animals and humans.

This research avenue in yeast offers a promising approach to enhancing healthy aging through dietary interventions, potentially surpassing the limitations of prolonged and stringent calorie restrictions.

Although the study was carried out in yeast cells, which are known to share many biological pathways with humans, further research is warranted to fully comprehend and apply these insights.

How to Age Gracefully Naturally?

Aging is a natural and inevitable journey that can be embraced with grace and vitality. By adopting a holistic approach that addresses physical, mental, and emotional well-being, you can navigate the years ahead with confidence and radiance. Here are some valuable tips to help you age gracefully and maintain your youthful spirit
  1. Stay Active
  2. Practice Mindfulness
  3. Prioritize Self-Care
  4. Embrace Lifelong Learning
  5. Stay Hydrated
  6. Laugh Often
  7. Take care of your Skin
  8. Practice Gratitude
  9. Cultivate Positive Body image
  10. Embrace Change with Acceptance
Aging gracefully is a testament to your inner strength, wisdom, and capacity for joy. By incorporating these tips into your lifestyle, you can celebrate the passage of time and shine with the timeless elegance that comes from within.

Reference :
  1. Studying the biology of ageing to help us live healthier lives - (https:www.babraham.ac.uk/)


Source: Medindia
