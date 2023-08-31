About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Diabetic Stroke: Act Before It is Too Late
Diabetic Stroke: Act Before It is Too Late

Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Written by Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM
Highlights:
  • Diabetic stroke is a life threatening complication of high blood sugar
  • Awareness of the warning signs of high blood sugars and impending stroke help in taking early life-saving measures
  • Management and prevention of diabetic stroke includes blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol control

Diabetes is a genetic or acquired disease that prevents our body from processing sugars. It can be due to lack of insulin or resistance of body tissues to it. Various acute and chronic systemic complications of diabetes are known. Among the various complications, Diabetic stroke is the most fatal and life threatening. It is estimated that by 2030, 439 million worldwide will be affected by Diabetes.

Diabetes and Stroke: How are they related?

Long term high blood glucose damages the body's blood vessels, increasing the chance of stroke. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked or bursts. A stroke results in interruption to the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. It in turn leads to brain tissue damage. A patient with Diabetic stroke may present with sudden onset symptoms like:
  1. Difficulty in speaking or understanding speech
  2. Numbness or paralysis (inability to move)
  3. Memory loss
  4. Trouble thinking, paying attention, learning or making judgments
  5. Seizures/fits
  6. Sudden death
Diabetic patients have co-existing conditions like heart disease, high cholesterol, increased blood pressure and obesity that increase the risk of stroke.

Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Associated risk factors like age more than 55, previous history of neurological disease in the family, sedentary life style and smoking add to the risk (1 Trusted Source
Diabetes and Stroke

Go to source).

Warning Signs of Diabetic Stroke

A stroke is a medical emergency. Recognize these warning signs and seek medical aid immediately.
  1. Sudden confusion
  2. Inability to do day to day chores
  3. Difficulty seeing or double vision
  4. Difficulty in speaking
  5. Severe, sudden headache
  6. Dizziness, difficulty in walking and maintain balance
  7. Weakness or numbness on one side of the body (for example, one side of the face, one arm or one leg)
Early recognition of symptoms help in early intervention. Transient stroke like symptoms also increase the risk of future strokes. The acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of stroke, comes handy.

Prevention of Diabetic Stroke: Measures you can take

Prevention is the only key to a healthy life. The following healthcare tips may help in managing the risk and incidence of Diabetic stroke:

  1. Routine check-ups:

    Make sure to get a half yearly routine panel done including Blood sugars, HbA1c, Lipid profile along with blood pressure monitoring

  2. Medical Compliance:

    Take your diabetic medicines on time, and also medicines for any co-existing diseases if any

  3. Lifestyle changes:

    Eat a healthy balanced diet, stay physically active

  4. Weight reduction:

    If you are overweight, try to reduce it to healthy limits

  5. Abstinence from Smoking:

    Quit smoking and reform towards a non-habitual living

  6. Adequate sleep:

    Sleep hygiene helps to reduce stress and maintain body vitals within normal limits

  7. Anti-cholesterol:

    drugs and d rugs to lower blood pressure (3 Trusted Source
    Link between diabetes and stroke

    Go to source    )
Diabetes is a modifiable risk factor, which may prevent stroke if managed well. Hyperglycemia or increased blood sugar levels during stroke may lead to poor outcome. Aggressive glucose monitoring, lifestyle changes and modification of other associated risk factors are critical steps toward effective stroke prevention.

References :
  1. Diabetes and Stroke - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9812-diabetes-and-stroke)
  2. Get serious about stroke prevention - (https://diabetes.org/diabetes/stroke)
  3. Link between diabetes and stroke - (https://www.diabetes.org.uk/guide-to-diabetes/complications/stroke)


Source: Medindia
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling

Pre-Diabetes Patients Have a Higher Risk of Stroke
Pre-Diabetes Patients Have a Higher Risk of Stroke
A new study published in the British Medical Journal warns that millions of people who are diagnosed with pre-diabetes may be at a greater risk of suffering from strokes
How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
