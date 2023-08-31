Diabetic Stroke: Act Before It is Too Late

- Diabetic stroke is a life threatening complication of high blood sugar
- Awareness of the warning signs of high blood sugars and impending stroke help in taking early life-saving measures
- Management and prevention of diabetic stroke includes blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol control
Diabetes is a genetic or acquired disease that prevents our body from processing sugars. It can be due to lack of insulin or resistance of body tissues to it. Various acute and chronic systemic complications of diabetes are known. Among the various complications, Diabetic stroke is the most fatal and life threatening. It is estimated that by 2030, 439 million worldwide will be affected by Diabetes.
Diabetes and Stroke: How are they related?Long term high blood glucose damages the body's blood vessels, increasing the chance of stroke. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked or bursts. A stroke results in interruption to the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. It in turn leads to brain tissue damage. A patient with Diabetic stroke may present with sudden onset symptoms like:
- Difficulty in speaking or understanding speech
- Numbness or paralysis (inability to move)
- Memory loss
- Trouble thinking, paying attention, learning or making judgments
- Seizures/fits
- Sudden death
Associated risk factors like age more than 55, previous history of neurological disease in the family, sedentary life style and smoking add to the risk (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Diabetes and Stroke
Go to source).
Warning Signs of Diabetic StrokeA stroke is a medical emergency. Recognize these warning signs and seek medical aid immediately.
- Sudden confusion
- Inability to do day to day chores
- Difficulty seeing or double vision
- Difficulty in speaking
- Severe, sudden headache
- Dizziness, difficulty in walking and maintain balance
- Weakness or numbness on one side of the body (for example, one side of the face, one arm or one leg)
- B- Balance Loss
- E- Eye changes
- F- Facial droop
- A-Arm weakness
- S- Speech Difficulty
- T- Time to call help (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Get serious about stroke prevention
Go to source)
Prevention of Diabetic Stroke: Measures you can takePrevention is the only key to a healthy life. The following healthcare tips may help in managing the risk and incidence of Diabetic stroke:
Routine check-ups:Make sure to get a half yearly routine panel done including Blood sugars, HbA1c, Lipid profile along with blood pressure monitoring
Medical Compliance:Take your diabetic medicines on time, and also medicines for any co-existing diseases if any
Lifestyle changes:Eat a healthy balanced diet, stay physically active
Weight reduction:If you are overweight, try to reduce it to healthy limits
Abstinence from Smoking:Quit smoking and reform towards a non-habitual living
Adequate sleep:Sleep hygiene helps to reduce stress and maintain body vitals within normal limits
Anti-cholesterol:drugs and d rugs to lower blood pressure (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Link between diabetes and stroke
Go to source)
Source: Medindia
