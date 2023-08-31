About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Science and Solutions of Anticipatory Anxiety
The Science and Solutions of Anticipatory Anxiety

Dr. Trupti Shirole
August 31, 2023
Highlights:
  • Anticipatory anxiety focuses on future events, triggering symptoms like an elevated heart rate and panic
  • Those with anticipatory anxiety often overprepare and fear failure, leading to excessive worry
  • Mindfulness techniques can be a potent remedy, grounding individuals in the present moment.

Anxiety is a situation in which people are continually concerned about trivial matters. Anxiety symptoms include nervousness, elevated heart rate, perspiration, shaking, and a sense of panic (1 Trusted Source
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Go to source). Anticipatory anxiety is concerned about the future and events that are planned shortly. People can become anxious when they believe they will fail at something they have set out to perform (2 Trusted Source
Uncertainty and anticipation in anxiety: an integrated neurobiological and psychological perspective

Go to source). "Do you get anxious thinking about when your next panic attack will occur?" Or do you waste your time contemplating all the things that could go wrong on that next trip you've just planned? If so, you have anticipated anxiety," wrote Therapist Carrie Howard, explaining anticipatory worry.

The Loop of Excessive Worrying: When Future Possibilities Trigger Panic

Replaying worst-case scenarios in our heads and constantly thinking about the future and how things might not go our way can cause a panic attack.

Overpreparation and the Fear of Failure: The Anticipatory Anxiety Dilemma

People who suffer from anticipatory anxiety are also those who fear failing at anything. As a result, they over-plan and spend additional time preparing, studying, and putting in extra effort to make things work out.

Physical Manifestations: When Anxious Thoughts Turn into Tangible Symptoms

Anxiety and panic attacks can both manifest as physical symptoms in the body. We begin to notice bodily symptoms of panic as we get closer to the arent we were afraid of - higher heart rate, shaking, sweating, and accelerated breathing. Excessive overthinking and panic can sometimes cause digestive issues.

Taming Uncertainty Phobia: The Need to Control and Plan Every Outcome

People who suffer from anticipatory anxiety are unable to cope with the mere concept of uncertainty. As a result, they overplan, overprepare, and ton to figure out how to make it work.

Anticipatory Anxiety's Paradox: Feeling Worse Before the Storm

Anticipatory anxiety can often make us feel even more uncomfortable and unwell than anxiety during the feared occurrence.

Carrie Howard went on to say that to battle anticipatory anxiety, we need to actively challenge negative beliefs and experiment with relaxation techniques to keep ourselves calm. "When you're grounded mindfully in the present moment, it's impossible to worry about the future!" "Experience mindfulness techniques or engage in activities that require your complete attention," the Therapist stated.
References :
  1. Generalized Anxiety Disorder - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28722900/)
  2. Uncertainty and anticipation in anxiety: an integrated neurobiological and psychological perspective - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23783199/)
