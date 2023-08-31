The Science and Solutions of Anticipatory Anxiety

Advertisement

Generalized Anxiety Disorder - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28722900/) Uncertainty and anticipation in anxiety: an integrated neurobiological and psychological perspective - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23783199/)

Carrie Howard went on to say that to battle anticipatory anxiety, we need to actively challenge negative beliefs and experiment with relaxation techniques to keep ourselves calm. "When you're grounded mindfully in the present moment, it's impossible to worry about the future!" "Experience mindfulness techniques or engage in activities that require your complete attention," the Therapist stated.Source: Medindia