Stressed During Pregnancy? Endure It With the Right Tips

Highlights:
- A stressful event or chronic stress during pregnancy can increase a women’s risk of having adverse fetal outcomes
- Stress during pregnancy can affect a child’s physical, emotional and mental well-being after birth
- A women can experience frequent miscarriages, prolonged labor as well as premature delivery as a result of chronic stress
Pregnancy is a beautiful period in a women's life as she welcomes a new life into the world. However, pregnancy comes with its own set of challenges. Managing the physical, emotional and hormonal changes that accompany pregnancy can be overwhelming.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Did you know? In the U.S, 7 out of 10 women experience at least one stressful event during pregnancy. #stressduringpregnancy #pregnancyandstress’
Tweet it Now
Stress in pregnancy could result from various reasons. Adjusting to new body changes, mood swings following hormonal changes and fear of labor and birth are just to name a few. For working women, this stress may get further exaggerated. Anticipation of a balanced personal and professional may lead to stress.
The stress during pregnancy may range from anxiety to serious depression. It may warrant a doctor's consultation and guidance. Understanding the effects of pregnancy on the new born and maternal health are equally important.
References :
Source: Medindia
Effects of Stress on Mother and Child Health
Maternal risks
High Blood pressure:Stress during pregnancy leads to increase in blood pressure. This may translate as high risk of developing complications. Preterm birth (earlier than 37 weeks) and having a low-birthweight baby are known complications
Increased risk of Pre-eclampsia:(increased blood pressure and its complications), Eclampsia (seizures) and frequent miscarriages.
- A women may experience prolonged or difficult labor
- Women with chronic stress are at an increased risk of developing gestational diabetes
- Consumption of cigarettes, drinking alcohol or taking street drugs due to stress can lead to serious health problems in mother and child alike
Risks to the baby
- Children born to mothers with chronic stress may have poor development of the various systems of the body
- Research has proven, that children may have issues in the brain development which may affect their cognitive function
- High levels of stress hormones in the womb can hamper the neurological and physiological development of the developing fetus
- Emotional well-being of children may be affected. Such children may develop anxiety and behavioral issues during their childhood (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stress and pregnancy
Go to source)
Reduce Pregnancy Stress: Health Tips
Focus on the positive:Engage in a positive environment. Keep a healthy outlook to life
Practice relaxation techniques:Meditation, yoga and breathing exercises, massages and aromatherapy help relax the mind and body alike
Eat healthy:The role of a balance diet rich in necessary vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants plays a major role in the pregnancy journey
Physical exercises:Light physical work-out helps to keep the body active and combat stress
Emotional wellness:Emotional wellness takes priority and can be obtained by having a positive and motivating group of well-wishers around. Listen to motivational podcasts and spiritual recitals as they help relieve stress
Seek help:When a stressful event becomes overwhelming and translates to chronic stress or depression, it is advisable to seek help of medical experts
Identify the stressors:Identify the stressors and taking all the necessary steps to control it
Adequate rest:It is important to have a schedule that gives adequate time to rest along with engaging in other activities
Build your own ecosystem:Know who your people are, and develop your own eco-system that helps you combat your slightest of worry
Prioritize self-care:Never neglect your self-care. It help relieves stress and paves way for a happier tomorrow (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
How to Reduce Stress During Pregnancy
Go to source)
Role of Education in Combating Stress during PregnancyDuring your pregnancy journey, knowing what to expect and understanding the pros and cons from a medical expert plays a significant role in reducing the stress during pregnancy. In the world of multimedia, where information is available at a click, it is important to stay well informed and be prepared to welcome the gift of life in a stress-free manner!
Advertisement
References :
- Stress and pregnancy - (https://www.marchofdimes.org/find-support/topics/pregnancy/stress-and-pregnancy)
- How to Reduce Stress During Pregnancy - (https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/health-hub-home/motherhood/your-pregnancy/how-to-reduce-stress-during-pregnancy)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Health Watch
Discover how everyday foods can influence your emotions. Learn what to avoid and what to embrace for a brighter mood and better mental well-being.
Men, it's time to prioritize your health! Learn about critical health symptoms you should not overlook. Early intervention saves lives.
Discover how five daily habits, from screen time to hydration, impact your vision. Equip yourself with knowledge to protect your sight in a digital age.
Differentiation therapy can convert aggressive rhabdomyosarcoma cells into healthy muscle cells - a game-changer in pediatric cancer treatment.
A UK study reveals the connection between blood clots and long-COVID-19 symptoms, shedding light on the elusive post-recovery challenges many face.