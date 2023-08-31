About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Stressed During Pregnancy? Endure It With the Right Tips
Stressed During Pregnancy? Endure It With the Right Tips

Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Written by Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Highlights:
  • A stressful event or chronic stress during pregnancy can increase a women’s risk of having adverse fetal outcomes
  • Stress during pregnancy can affect a child’s physical, emotional and mental well-being after birth
  • A women can experience frequent miscarriages, prolonged labor as well as premature delivery as a result of chronic stress

Pregnancy is a beautiful period in a women's life as she welcomes a new life into the world. However, pregnancy comes with its own set of challenges. Managing the physical, emotional and hormonal changes that accompany pregnancy can be overwhelming.

Stress in pregnancy could result from various reasons. Adjusting to new body changes, mood swings following hormonal changes and fear of labor and birth are just to name a few. For working women, this stress may get further exaggerated. Anticipation of a balanced personal and professional may lead to stress.

The stress during pregnancy may range from anxiety to serious depression. It may warrant a doctor's consultation and guidance. Understanding the effects of pregnancy on the new born and maternal health are equally important.

Effects of Stress on Mother and Child Health

Maternal risks

  1. High Blood pressure:

    Stress during pregnancy leads to increase in blood pressure. This may translate as high risk of developing complications. Preterm birth (earlier than 37 weeks) and having a low-birthweight baby are known complications

  2. Increased risk of Pre-eclampsia:

    (increased blood pressure and its complications), Eclampsia (seizures) and frequent miscarriages.
  3. A women may experience prolonged or difficult labor
  4. Women with chronic stress are at an increased risk of developing gestational diabetes
  5. Consumption of cigarettes, drinking alcohol or taking street drugs due to stress can lead to serious health problems in mother and child alike

Risks to the baby

  1. Children born to mothers with chronic stress may have poor development of the various systems of the body
  2. Research has proven, that children may have issues in the brain development which may affect their cognitive function
  3. High levels of stress hormones in the womb can hamper the neurological and physiological development of the developing fetus
  4. Emotional well-being of children may be affected. Such children may develop anxiety and behavioral issues during their childhood (1 Trusted Source
    Stress and pregnancy

    Go to source    )

Reduce Pregnancy Stress: Health Tips

  1. Focus on the positive:

    Engage in a positive environment. Keep a healthy outlook to life

  2. Practice relaxation techniques:

    Meditation, yoga and breathing exercises, massages and aromatherapy help relax the mind and body alike

  3. Eat healthy:

    The role of a balance diet rich in necessary vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants plays a major role in the pregnancy journey

  4. Physical exercises:

    Light physical work-out helps to keep the body active and combat stress

  5. Emotional wellness:

    Emotional wellness takes priority and can be obtained by having a positive and motivating group of well-wishers around. Listen to motivational podcasts and spiritual recitals as they help relieve stress

  6. Seek help:

    When a stressful event becomes overwhelming and translates to chronic stress or depression, it is advisable to seek help of medical experts

  7. Identify the stressors:

    Identify the stressors and taking all the necessary steps to control it

  8. Adequate rest:

    It is important to have a schedule that gives adequate time to rest along with engaging in other activities

  9. Build your own ecosystem:

    Know who your people are, and develop your own eco-system that helps you combat your slightest of worry

  10. Prioritize self-care:

    Never neglect your self-care. It help relieves stress and paves way for a happier tomorrow (2 Trusted Source
    How to Reduce Stress During Pregnancy

    Go to source    )

Role of Education in Combating Stress during Pregnancy

During your pregnancy journey, knowing what to expect and understanding the pros and cons from a medical expert plays a significant role in reducing the stress during pregnancy. In the world of multimedia, where information is available at a click, it is important to stay well informed and be prepared to welcome the gift of life in a stress-free manner!
Stress Management During Pregnancy Imperative for Newborn Well-Being
Stress Management During Pregnancy Imperative for Newborn Well-Being
Maternal psychological resilience during pregnancy has a positive effect on the telomere health of newborns. Newborns born to mothers who experienced stress during pregnancy.
References :
  1. Stress and pregnancy - (https://www.marchofdimes.org/find-support/topics/pregnancy/stress-and-pregnancy)
  2. How to Reduce Stress During Pregnancy - (https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/health-hub-home/motherhood/your-pregnancy/how-to-reduce-stress-during-pregnancy)


Source: Medindia
