Drugs for Eclampsia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Eclampsia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Eclampsia Labetalol Labetalol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy. Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Magnesium sulphate Magnesium sulphate is used to treat several conditions which include: • Magnesium deficiency • Constipation and preparation of the bowel before surgical procedures and colonoscopy for its laxative action which it brings about by increasing the water content of the intestines and stimulating intestinal movement. The laxative effect of magnesium sulphate is also useful in barium poisoning to reduce the absorption of barium from the digestive tract. • Torsades de pointes, an abnormal heart rhythm • Cerebral edema (fluid accumulation in the brain) • Pre-eclampsia or eclampsia, conditions of high blood pressure during pregnancy that are associated with seizures. Magnesium sulphate helps to prevent and treat the seizures . • Locally for boils and carbuncles on the skin.