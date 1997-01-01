Drugs for Eclampsia

Magnesium sulphate is used to treat several conditions which include:
• Magnesium deficiency
• Constipation and preparation of the bowel before surgical procedures and colonoscopy
for its laxative action which it brings about by increasing the water content of the intestines and stimulating intestinal movement. The laxative effect of magnesium sulphate is also useful in barium poisoning to reduce the absorption of barium from the digestive tract.
• Torsades de pointes, an abnormal heart rhythm
• Cerebral edema (fluid accumulation in the brain)
• Pre-eclampsia or eclampsia, conditions of high blood pressure during pregnancy that are associated with seizures. Magnesium sulphate helps to prevent and treat the seizures
• Locally for boils
and carbuncles on the skin.