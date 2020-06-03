medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Harmful Effects of Stress During Pregnancy Could Last a Lifetime: Study

by Iswarya on  March 6, 2020 at 11:52 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Early-life exposure to the stress hormone can forever alter many immune system responses, reducing the body's ability to ward off bacterial infections and fight tumors, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell.
Harmful Effects of Stress During Pregnancy Could Last a Lifetime: Study
Harmful Effects of Stress During Pregnancy Could Last a Lifetime: Study

In a new study, they tracked a lifetime of physiological changes experienced by mice given a liquid solution containing the stress hormone glucocorticoid while in the womb or soon after birth. Glucocorticoids are naturally occurring hormones that reduce inflammation and are instrumental in helping infants and adults alike adapt quickly to environmental dangers, such as famine or violence. Physicians use them to treat asthma and autoimmune diseases caused by overactive immune systems, for example.

Show Full Article


"Mice for rest of their lives are rewired and reprogrammed in ways fundamentally different from those not exposed to glucocorticoids," said Yale immunobiologist Ruslan Medzhitov, senior author of the study and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

Medzhitov and first author Jun-Young Hun, also of Yale, cataloged a host of physiological changes that occurred in mice given glucocorticoids, and that had serious consequences for the rest of their lives. As adults, for instance, the exposed mice were more susceptible to bacterial infections and tumors than mice without exposure. One specific physiological change was decreased activity in a key T cell that responds to pathogens and other threats to the host.

The study helps explain why individuals vary so widely in their ability to ward off infections, the authors said. It also provides an explanation for a social phenomenon found throughout human history: an emphasis on shielding women from stress during pregnancy.

"In all cultures, there are efforts to shelter women from stress during pregnancy," he said. "The effects of early life stress don't just go away."

As more is learned about molecular changes caused by early exposure to stress, the more likely it is that medical science will find a way to minimize its damage, said the authors.

"We aren't there yet," Medzhitov said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Does Stress Cause Hair loss?

Hair loss due to stress can be a cause for anxiety. Stress causes telogen effluvium, trichotillomania, or alopecia areata.

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and mind. Choosing a hobby may help you relax and improve your mental health.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyPalpitations And ArrhythmiasDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyStress Relief Through Alternative Medicine

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive