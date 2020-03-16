medindia
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait

Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati, MSc, PhD, FRSPH (London)
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March every year
  • Raises awareness about the importance of screening in preventing colorectal cancer
  • Aims to reduce the burden of colorectal cancer across the world

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March every year. During this month, gastrointestinal oncologists and allied health professionals generate awareness among the general public about colorectal cancer, both nationally and internationally. The awareness programs particularly highlight the importance of screening for early detection, so that colorectal cancer can be prevented before it gets out of hand.
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait

The month-long celebrations also encourage colorectal cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers to share their stories in battling cancer so that others can benefit from their experiences.

Essential Aspects of Colorectal Cancer that Everyone Should Know

Colorectal cancer, as the name suggests, is a cancer of the colon (large intestine or large bowel) and rectum (a passage that connects the colon with the anus). Most colorectal cancers develop from polyps, which are abnormal outgrowths from the inner linings of the colon and rectum. These may later become cancerous if not immediately removed by surgery.


The major risk factors for developing colorectal cancer include the following: The most common symptoms of colorectal cancer include the following:
  • Change in bowel patterns
  • Persistent abdominal discomfort
  • Rectal bleeding
  • Weakness or fatigue
Colorectal cancer can be easily treated, if detected early. The common treatments involve surgery, followed by chemotherapy.

Colorectal Cancer Screening can Save Thousands of Lives

A screening test is used to detect colorectal cancer at an early stage before symptoms appear and is the best way to prevent it. Since colorectal cancer primarily develops from precancerous polyps, screening procedures such as colonoscopy, try to detect these polyps before they develop into cancer. Screening should start from the age of 50 and needs to be carried out at regular intervals, usually annually or longer. But sadly, over one-third of eligible adults don't get screened.

Some common screening tests are highlighted below:

Name of Screening Test

Frequency of Screening

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

Every year

High-sensitivity Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (HS-gFOBT)

Every year

Stool DNA Test (sDNA)

Every 3 years

Colonoscopy

Every 10 years

Colorectal Cancer: Facts & Figures

The overall global statistics and India-specific statistics are presented below:

Global Statistics

  • Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer in men
  • Colorectal cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in women
  • 1.8 million new cases of colorectal cancer are reported annually
  • Average lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 24
  • 71 percent of colorectal cancer cases arise in the colon
  • 29 percent of colorectal cancer cases arise in the rectum
  • Median age of diagnosis for colon cancer is 68 years in men and 72 years in women
  • Median age of diagnosis of rectal cancer is 63 years for both men and women
  • Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are highest in African Americans
  • Colorectal cancer incidence rates are 20 percent higher in blacks than whites
  • Colorectal cancer death rates are 40 percent higher in blacks than whites
  • First-degree relatives of colorectal cancer patients are at 2-3 times higher risk of developing the cancer

Indian Statistics

  • Colon cancer is the 8th most common cancer in men
  • Rectal cancer is the 9th most common cancer in men
  • Annual incidence of colon cancer in men is 4.4 per 100,000 population
  • Annual incidence of rectal cancer in men is 4.1 per 100,000 population
  • Annual incidence of colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 100,000 population

Ways to Raise Awareness about Colorectal Cancer

There are many ways to raise awareness about colorectal cancer during the month-long celebrations. Some of these are briefly highlighted below:
  • Patient Outreach Programs: Colorectal cancer patient outreach programs can be conducted throughout the month of March to educate them and their caregivers so that they can better cope with the disease
  • Colorectal Cancer Screening Camps: Free screening can be offered by clinics and hospitals for early detection of colorectal cancer. This will help to raise awareness about the importance of timely screening, especially among high-risk individuals
  • Educational Programs: Educational activities could be organized to raise awareness about the risk factors associated with colorectal cancer and available screening options
  • Social Media Campaigns: Posting informative news items, videos and infographics about colorectal cancer on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn will help to raise awareness about the disease. Clicking on the 'like' and 'share' button will help to spread the message far and wide
  • Media Coverage: Media persons could be requested to cover the events on different media platforms throughout the month of March, showcasing the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer
  • Real Life Stories: Patients should be encouraged to share their own experiences in fighting colorectal cancer. This will tremendously boost the morale of those living with colorectal cancer and provide renewed strength to battle the disease
  • Newspaper Articles: Writing editorials, op-eds, and feature articles in local newspapers will help to generate awareness in the community
  • Donations: Giving donations in cash or kind to charity organizations supporting awareness, education, health and research activities can make a world of difference to the lives of those living with colorectal cancer
  • Wearing 'Dark Blue': 'Dark Blue' is the awareness color for colorectal cancer. Thus, wearing something in dark blue, such as a ribbon, lapel pin, hat, cap, T-shirt or any other apparel will show solidarity for those battling colorectal cancer, as well as raise much-needed funds for their treatment and welfare

Tips for Preventing Colorectal Cancer


So, on the occasion of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, let's encourage people over 50 to get screened regularly to stop this silent killer, which usually presents symptoms when it's too late!

References :
  1. Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) - (https://fascrs.org/healthcare-providers/colorectal-cancer-awareness-month)
  2. Determine Your Risk and Practice Prevention - Colorectal Cancer Alliance - (https://www.ccalliance.org/colorectal-cancer-information/statistics-risk-factors)
  3. What is Colorectal Cancer Screening? - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/basic_info/screening/)
  4. Colorectal Cancer - Prevent Cancer Foundation - (https://www.preventcancer.org/education/preventable-cancers/colorectal-cancer/)
  5. Colorectal Cancer Statistics - World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) - (https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/cancer-trends/colorectal-cancer-statistics)
  6. Consensus Document for Management of Colorectal Cancer - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - (https://www.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/guidelines/Colorectal%20Cancer_0.pdf)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Mortality Rates Vary With Race

Colorectal cancer mortality rates per 100,000 population for 20 to 54 year age group declined from 6.3 in 1970 to 3.9 in 2004, then increased by 1% annually.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - Time to Get Screened

The month of March every year is dedicated to Colorectal Cancer Awareness and the emphasis is on getting screened and knowing how to prevent and fight colon cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2018

The month of March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. A blue ribbon is used to create awareness for screening, early detection, prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtColon PolypsColorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

What's New on Medindia

Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Cancer Patients are Vulnerable to COVID-19: Here's Why

Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive