Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait

Highlights:

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March every year

Raises awareness about the importance of screening in preventing colorectal cancer

Aims to reduce the burden of colorectal cancer across the world

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March every year. During this month, gastrointestinal oncologists and allied health professionals generate awareness among the general public about colorectal cancer, both nationally and internationally. The awareness programs particularly highlight the importance of screening for early detection, so that colorectal cancer can be prevented before it gets out of hand.

