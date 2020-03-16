Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait
The month-long celebrations also encourage
colorectal
cancer patients
, survivors and their caregivers to share their stories in battling cancer
so that others
can benefit from their experiences.
Essential Aspects of Colorectal Cancer that Everyone Should Know
Colorectal cancer
, as the name suggests,
is a cancer of the colon (large intestine or large bowel) and rectum (a passage that connects the colon with the anus). Most colorectal cancers
develop from polyps
, which are abnormal outgrowths from the inner
linings of the colon and rectum. These may later become cancerous if not
immediately removed by surgery.
‘Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March. It raises awareness about the importance of screening for early detection of colorectal cancer so that it can be successfully treated.’
Read More..
The major risk factors
for developing colorectal cancer include the
following:
The most common symptoms
of colorectal cancer include the following:
Colorectal
cancer can be easily treated, if detected early
- Change
in bowel patterns
- Persistent
abdominal discomfort
- Rectal
bleeding
- Weakness
or fatigue
. The common
treatments involve surgery, followed by chemotherapy
.
Colorectal Cancer Screening can Save Thousands of
Lives
A screening
test is used to detect colorectal cancer
at an early stage before
symptoms appear and is the best way to prevent it. Since colorectal cancer
primarily develops from precancerous polyps, screening procedures such as colonoscopy
, try to detect these polyps
before they develop into cancer
. Screening should start from the age of 50 and needs to be carried out at regular intervals, usually annually
or longer. But sadly, over one-third of eligible adults don't get screened.
Some common screening tests
are highlighted below:
Colorectal Cancer: Facts & Figures
The overall global statistics and
India-specific statistics are presented below:
Global Statistics
- Colorectal cancer is
the 3rd most common cancer in men
- Colorectal cancer is the 2nd
most common cancer in women
- 1.8 million new cases of colorectal
cancer are reported annually
- Average lifetime risk of developing
colorectal cancer is 1 in 24
- 71 percent of colorectal cancer cases
arise in the colon
- 29 percent of colorectal cancer cases
arise in the rectum
- Median age of diagnosis for colon cancer
is 68 years in men and 72 years in women
- Median age of diagnosis of rectal cancer
is 63 years for both men and women
- Colorectal cancer incidence and
mortality rates are highest in African Americans
- Colorectal cancer incidence rates are 20
percent higher in blacks than whites
- Colorectal cancer death rates are 40
percent higher in blacks than whites
- First-degree relatives of colorectal
cancer patients are at 2-3 times higher risk of developing the cancer
Indian Statistics
- Colon
cancer is the 8th most common cancer in men
- Rectal cancer is the 9th most
common cancer in men
- Annual
incidence of colon cancer in men is 4.4 per 100,000 population
- Annual
incidence of rectal cancer in men is 4.1 per 100,000 population
- Annual
incidence of colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 100,000 population
Ways to Raise Awareness about Colorectal Cancer
There are many ways to raise awareness about
colorectal cancer during the month-long celebrations. Some of these are briefly
highlighted below:
- Patient Outreach Programs: Colorectal
cancer patient outreach programs can be conducted throughout the month of
March to educate them and their caregivers so that they can better cope
with the disease
- Colorectal Cancer Screening
Camps: Free screening can be offered by clinics and
hospitals for early detection of colorectal cancer. This will help to
raise awareness about the importance of timely screening, especially among
high-risk individuals
- Educational Programs: Educational
activities could be organized to raise awareness about the risk factors
associated with colorectal cancer and available screening options
- Social Media Campaigns: Posting
informative news items, videos and infographics about colorectal cancer on
social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
will help to raise awareness about the disease. Clicking on the 'like' and
'share' button will help to spread the message far and wide
- Media Coverage: Media persons
could be requested to cover the events on different media platforms
throughout the month of March, showcasing the importance of early
detection of colorectal cancer
- Real Life Stories: Patients should
be encouraged to share their own experiences in fighting colorectal
cancer. This will tremendously boost the morale of those living with
colorectal cancer and provide renewed strength to battle the disease
- Newspaper Articles: Writing
editorials, op-eds, and feature articles in local newspapers will help to
generate awareness in the community
- Donations: Giving donations in
cash or kind to charity organizations supporting awareness, education,
health and research activities can make a world of difference to the lives
of those living with colorectal cancer
- Wearing 'Dark Blue': 'Dark Blue'
is the awareness color for colorectal cancer. Thus,
wearing something in dark blue, such as a ribbon, lapel pin, hat, cap,
T-shirt or any other apparel will show solidarity for those battling
colorectal cancer, as well as raise much-needed funds for their treatment
and welfare
Tips for Preventing Colorectal Cancer
So, on the occasion of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
, let's encourage
people over 50 to get screened regularly to stop this silent killer, which
usually presents symptoms when it's too late! References :
Source: Medindia