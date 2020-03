Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can’t Wait

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated throughout March every year. During this month, gastrointestinal oncologists and allied health professionals generate awareness among the general public about colorectal cancer, both nationally and internationally. The awareness programs particularly highlight the importance of screening for early detection, so that colorectal cancer can be prevented before it gets out of hand.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Canít Wait

Essential Aspects of Colorectal Cancer that Everyone Should Know

The month-long celebrations also encourage colorectal cancer patients , survivors and their caregivers to share their stories in battling cancer so that others can benefit from their experiences. Colorectal cancer , as the name suggests, is a cancer of the colon (large intestine or large bowel) and rectum (a passage that connects the colon with the anus). Most colorectal cancers develop from polyps , which are abnormal outgrowths from the inner linings of the colon and rectum. These may later become cancerous if not immediately removed by surgery.