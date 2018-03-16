Highlights:
Colorectal cancer
is the third most common cancer
and the second leading cause of death from cancer in the US. It occurs in the
bowel invading both the colon and rectal regions and is asymptomatic in early
stages.
Therefore, men and women who are
above 50 years are recommended to undergo a regular Fecal Occult Blood Test
(FOBT)
every two years followed by colonoscopy. FOBT can help detect and
facilitate the removal of benign polyps, the precursors for colorectal cancer.
About 1 in 20 people can develop
colorectal cancer, which can be avoided by creating awareness about screening
for early detection of colorectal cancer.
Colorectal Cancer
Awareness Month 2018 - Social Media Toolkit
Colorectal cancer affects people
of all racial and ethnic groups and is commonly found in people who are 50
years and older.
Nearly 6 out of 10 deaths from
colorectal cancer can be prevented,
if adults who are 50 and above go for colorectal screening
regularly.
The social media toolkit
was
designed to help public health professionals establish a Colorectal Cancer
Awareness Month social media strategy through Facebook and Twitter. The toolkit
was developed by the George Washington University (GW) Cancer Center.
What is Colorectal
Cancer?
Colorectal cancer can either start
in the colon or rectum. The walls of the colon and rectum have several
layers of tissues and cancer begins in the innermost layer and later slowly
spreads to the other layers.
Facts about Colorectal
Cancer
- Colorectal cancer is the third
most common cancer in men, worldwide.
- It is the second most common
cancer in developed countries
- The chances of developing
colorectal cancer in a lifetime are 1 in 21 for
men and 1 in 23 for women.
- The incidence rates in India are
quite low, i.e., 2 to 8 per 100,000.
- Early screening can prevent 39,700
new cases and 37,200 deaths by 2030.
Screening for Colorectal Cancer
Screening is testing people who do
not show any signs and symptoms of colon cancer. Screening involves one or more
tests performed to identify if a person without symptoms has the disease or a
condition that can lead to colon or rectal cancer.
Diagnosis of
Colorectal Cancer
Standard tests used for detecting
colon cancer include:
- Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)
- Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
- Colonoscopy
- Double-contrast Barium enema
- Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
Treatment and
Prevention for Colorectal Cancer
Treatment of colorectal cancers depends
on the extent of spread of the disease and the general health status of a
person. There are 4 main types of treatment that include:
- Surgical Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Biological therapy
Following a healthy lifestyle and regular
screening can prevent colorectal cancer. Here are few tips that help prevent
colorectal cancer:
Communities, organizations,
families, and individuals can get involved and spread the word during this
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
