Simple 5 Ways to Fight Anxiety during COVID-19 Outbreak

Centers for Disease Control

World Health Organization

Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress

said Nathaniel Van Kirk, PhD. Good sources include:Each provides timely updates and information that will help filter out what has been sensationalized for the news.Kathryn D. Boger, PhD, ABPP, program director of the McLean Anxiety Mastery Program, explained that when it comes to anxiety and frightening situations, we can find ourselves in common thinking traps. To combat this, we can try to catch ourselves when we go down a path of unhelpful or extreme thinking.Marni J. Chanoff, MD, a psychiatrist at McLean Hospital, said,Keep items on your list stocked and replenished, and your contacts updated. Enlist others in your networks in your plans. If you live alone, look to your support network to help you plan.Recognizing emotions in a frightening time is helpful for everyone. There are many adults who are concerned about the state of the coronavirus, both for themselves and for their loved ones, andBoger said.Chanoff said. Sleep, nutritious eating, good hygiene, exercise, fresh air, connecting with people—these are the basics, and it's a good reminder that what's being recommended now is what we've been encouraged to do all the time. Managing our anxiety, said Boger, can also be done through activities such as mindfulness, cognitive coping, and breathing exercises.The biggest takeaway of this health crisis, experts agree, is that we need to take care of ourselves.said Van Kirk, "is important to maintain perspective in the uncertainty of daily life."Source: Newswise